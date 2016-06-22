Confidence shapes how others perceive us—and even how much they trust us, some research suggests. In job interviews, meetings, networking events or even casual conversations, appearing confident can impact whether we’re taken seriously, remembered or respected. First impressions are often formed within seconds. Our body language, tone of voice or general demeanor can play a critical role in how other people size us up. That’s why learning how to look confident, even when you’re not feeling it inside, is a vital skill for both personal and professional growth.

Confidence can also improve communication and boost leadership potential. People gravitate toward individuals who appear self-assured because confidence suggests competence. According to a study by Aston University, confidence can lead to enhanced task performance and better teamwork. It’s also linked to a reduction in unethical behavior and workplace misconduct. This suggests that the more confident a team’s members are, the more powerful and impactful the workplace environment is for everyone.

Yet the question remains—how can we cultivate confidence? Join us as we explore some strategies and tips for looking confident and building confidence from within.

What Does Confidence Look Like?

What does confidence look like, anyway? Understanding this is the first step. Confidence is communicated through a combination of physical posture, facial expression, vocal delivery and behavioral cues. Here are some traits commonly associated with confident individuals:

Good posture: Standing or sitting up straight with shoulders back and head high gives the impression of being in control.

Standing or sitting up straight with shoulders back and head high gives the impression of being in control. Steady eye contact: Confident people look others in the eye while speaking and listening. This signals attentiveness, honesty and self-assuredness.

Confident people look others in the eye while speaking and listening. This signals attentiveness, honesty and self-assuredness. Purposeful gestures: Using your hands to emphasize a point can make you seem more credible. Keeping hands still while listening is also important because fidgeting can be interpreted as nervousness or insecurity.

Using your hands to emphasize a point can make you seem more credible. Keeping hands still while listening is also important because fidgeting can be interpreted as nervousness or insecurity. Controlled speech: Confident people speak at a deliberate pace, enunciate clearly and pause for emphasis.

Confident people speak at a deliberate pace, enunciate clearly and pause for emphasis. Calm facial expressions: A relaxed face, with occasional smiling, shows ease and approachability.

In professional settings, confident people tend to speak up and share their ideas in meetings. In social settings, they initiate conversations and maintain their composure. In personal relationships, they express themselves directly without seeming aggressive.

Quick tip: For more insight into how to look more confident, read 12 Things Truly Confident People Do Differently.

How Do You Fake Confidence Until You Feel It?

The phrase “how to fake confidence” may sound disingenuous, but it reflects a well-supported psychological principle: Behavior can shape belief and self-perception. Acting confident, even when you’re not, can eventually help you to actually feel confident. This phenomenon is part of what’s sometimes referred to as “embodied cognition.” It has been supported by studies showing that posture, facial expression and vocal tone can affect how we feel about ourselves. Below are some ways to harness the power of embodied cognition.

Dress the Part

Your appearance can influence your mindset. Formal or well-fitted clothing can boost self-assuredness. A professional outfit can signal to yourself and others that you’re capable and in control. Wearing clean, tailored clothes that reflect your role or aspirations helps reinforce the message that you belong. Simply put, when you dress well, you project authority.

Adopt a Power Pose

Power posing, such as standing tall with your hands on your hips and an open chest, has been linked to hormonal and psychological changes that create feelings of dominance and reduce stress. Studies suggest that holding high-power poses for just two minutes can lower cortisol (the stress hormone) and raise testosterone (associated with confidence). Doing this before an important meeting or conversation can help regulate your nervous system and prime your brain for more assertive behavior.

Practice Controlled Breathing

Breathing techniques influence how our nervous system responds to stress. Slow, deep breaths activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps to reduce anxiety and create a sense of calm. A few moments of focused breathing before entering a room can slow your heart rate and steady your voice.

Making and maintaining eye contact are among the fastest ways to appear confident. If direct eye contact feels overwhelming, try focusing on the triangle area between a person’s eyes and mouth. This subtle trick creates the illusion of strong eye contact.

Want more actionable steps? Explore 5 Tips for Channeling Your Inner Confidence.

How to Feel Confident From Within

External signals aren’t enough for genuine, long-term confidence. True transformation happens when you shift your internal narrative. Learning how to feel confident begins with consistent mental habits and self-development practices, including:

Self-affirmations: Repeating phrases like “I am capable” or “I can handle this” condition the mind to believe in itself. Studies show that affirmations can reduce stress and improve performance under pressure.

Repeating phrases like “I am capable” or “I can handle this” condition the mind to believe in itself. Studies show that affirmations can reduce stress and improve performance under pressure. Visualization: Mentally rehearsing success increases the likelihood of real-world achievement. Imagine yourself delivering a confident presentation or navigating a tough conversation with calm and ease.

Mentally rehearsing success increases the likelihood of real-world achievement. Imagine yourself delivering a confident presentation or navigating a tough conversation with calm and ease. Reflect on past wins: Remember times when you excelled. Reliving moments when you felt strong or accomplished helps recreate those emotions in your current context.

Remember times when you excelled. Reliving moments when you felt strong or accomplished helps recreate those emotions in your current context. Mindfulness and meditation: These practices promote self-awareness and reduce overthinking, two essential ingredients for inner confidence. They also enhance self-esteem and reduce stress.

These practices promote self-awareness and reduce overthinking, two essential ingredients for inner confidence. They also enhance self-esteem and reduce stress. Skill building: Confidence grows from competence. Whether it’s improving your public speaking, product knowledge or even physical fitness, mastering a new skill provides tangible proof of your ability to progress.

Confidence Comes From Action, Not Just Appearance

Confidence isn’t only about external appearance. One of the most underrated ways to build real confidence (and look more confident as a result) is by doing hard things, especially ones that push you beyond your comfort zone. Research suggests that successfully completing difficult tasks, known as “mastery experiences,” is a highly effective way to cultivate self-efficacy and boost self-confidence as a result. A 2024 study even found that women STEM students who engaged in task-based behaviors had higher self-belief. When you lean into difficulty rather than avoiding it, you don’t just look confident, you become confident, one challenge at a time.

If you’re looking to expand your toolbox, check out 17 Bold Ways to Boost Your Confidence.

Confidence Is a Skill You Can Build

If you struggle with confidence, you’re not alone. Fortunately, better confidence can be cultivated. Practice skills to build your confidence often and consistently, and you will be on your way toward improving it.

Use the techniques above to change how you carry yourself and combine them with mindset training through practices like affirmations and meditation. Over time, these behaviors tend to feel less like performance and more like reality.

In short, learning how to look confident can begin externally, but sustainable change comes from within.

Remember:

Appearances matter, especially during first impressions.

Practicing how to project confidence through physical cues could help lead to internal growth.

You don’t need to wait until you feel 100% ready to be confident. Confidence follows action.

Don’t shy away from tackling challenges. They’re a vital way to cultivate self-efficacy and confidence.

By trying new internal and external practices to increase confidence, you can build it over time. Start with a few changes, be consistent and have self-compassion. Your journey toward looking and feeling more self-confident begins now.

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