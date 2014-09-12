When business plateaus or slides, the answer may not be to boost advertising or further incentivize your sales team. Instead, maybe it’s time to consider new opportunities.

“To be relevant long-term, you have to grow and evolve,” says Janet Rives, president of In Plan Sight, a new-market-entry and product-development strategy firm based in Franklin, Tenn. “The answer is to find new markets to enter.”

Successful brands continually reposition themselves to grow into new markets. Consider the following typical ways to expand, and examples.

New price points: Most luxury automakers offer an entry-level model to broaden their market to young and less affluent customers—the same customers who aspire to the higher-end versions of these brands. Likewise, budget carmaker Hyundai offers a high-end sedan, the Equus, priced at $61,000.

New places: Think about all the couture brands offering versions of their clothes and accessories in big-box retailers. Zac Posen and Isaac Mizrahi had their lines for Target. And on the flip side, low-end sneaker brand Keds has partnered with high-end designer Kate Spade.

New brand positions: Minwax—traditionally used by male woodworkers—enjoyed significant growth once it rebranded to appeal to women interested in decorating.

New supply channels: DeBeers built an entirely new business by launching retail jewelry stores after more than a century of being the world’s leading wholesale diamond source.

To find your next market move, take these valuable steps:

• Define your win model. “This is what you do when you’re winning every single time,” Rives says. Your goal is to take your win model and replicate it in complementary markets. For example, Zappos’ win model is Internet retail sales with exceptional customer service. The company started with shoes but has applied its win model to a wide variety of consumer products.

• Listen to your customers. Business growth consultant Jonathan B. Smith urges small-business owners to learn what makes customers tick. Ask all sorts of questions—“What do you want or need that you cannot find anywhere? What do you wish a competitor did differently?” Pay close attention to them and don’t focus only on selling yourself—take every opportunity to research the needs of current and potential customers.

• Differentiate yourself. If you find your industry has become saturated or stagnant, identify what makes you special, what you can offer that no one else can, and how that can fit into your industry’s future. “Do not stick to the script of what you think you are,” Rives says.

• Partner up. Whether you need new distributors, a sales network or a branding boost, strategize how you will connect with other businesses or experts to make that happen. Remember: You are doing something new and unknown.