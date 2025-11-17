Identifying a talented music instructor who is compatible with your child can be challenging if you don’t possess the knowledge necessary to measure their skill level. Kenneth Thompson—a pianist and music educator as well as the founder and CEO of Musical Arts Center of San Antonio, Inc. (MACSA), a musical education organization in Texas—says he knows the ins and outs of what children need to excel in music study through years of learning and teaching.

Thompson recalls beginning to play piano at 13, but he was more defiant than other students and required a teacher with a more authoritative approach to keep him committed. Once he became a piano instructor himself, he realized teaching his students involved noticing nuances for each one—some of which were related to their age or personality.

From the founder’s perspective, some instructors aren’t willing to be receptive to the signals a student gives them, so it’s important for parents to remain involved in every step of their child’s music journey. However, technical experience isn’t the only factor to consider when assessing teacher-student compatibility.

“We tend to think that a child needs the most prestigious teacher to learn a musical instrument, but that isn’t true,” Thompson says. “Just because that instructor has taught some of the most accomplished musicians doesn’t mean their teaching style matches your child’s strengths and long-term goals.”

The music educator believes the first teacher is the most important teacher since they can “make or break whether they decide to continue learning music.” Finding the right instructor is vital in ensuring your child has a positive introduction to the world of music. So, it’s crucial to choose someone who understands their goals and encourages them to progress toward these goals.

But you also have to think about your child’s long-term musical education since you need a teacher who will grow and change as they do. Thompson recommends periodically reexamining whether the teacher is still the best individual to guide your child.

In the founder’s experience, subject matter expertise doesn’t necessarily equate to success as an educator. Every student has unique strengths and weaknesses as well as learning preferences that a teacher should take into account, especially if it’s one-on-one instruction. Thompson says certain teaching approaches will be more effective in helping children master key concepts.

The music educator suggests personalized instruction, considering students require engagement and motivation to continue learning. This type of education model also tends to be more feasible given most music lessons are private, allowing teachers to have the time and space to understand each student. Thompson believes tailoring a curriculum to a student’s skill level, interests and needs can be highly beneficial to their learning.

To get to a point where your child’s music instructor can create personalized learning plans, there must first be an interpersonal relationship between the two of them. Thompson says this connection can take time, but parents should generally be able to recognize whether their child “clicks” with a teacher within a few classes.

Once this trust is established, parents can then assess if the instructor possesses the necessary musical knowledge. Thompson recommends speaking to former students and other parents whose children are also taking lessons to learn key indicators of inexperience that they can look for in a teacher.

Finally, Thompson sees the willingness to innovate as arguably the most important trait to consider when deciding on a music instructor, as some may be wonderful performers but poor teachers due to their inability to be flexible and change their approach.

“I’ve heard from many adults who regretted quitting music as children [and] what caused them to quit was a moment of humiliation and difficulty around a performance they weren’t prepared for,” he says. “These setbacks aren’t always the student’s fault. Instead, it could be the fault of a teacher who does not know how to prepare a student for high levels of pressure.”

As MACSA’s founder, Thompson is well aware of the complexities of music education. He encourages parents to rely on his insights to find an instructor who matches their child’s interests and skills. The music educator believes this personalized support can surpass any one-size-fits-all approach, providing young minds with the foundation they need to become talented musicians and reach their highest potential.

Photo by Mark Bueno