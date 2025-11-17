A scent can move you through time. With one sniff, you can be transported back to your childhood, a special day like your wedding or the last time you saw a loved one. To Mahsam Raza, these delicate moments demonstrate what genuine luxury is. He believes it can’t be labeled because it’s a feeling from within.

Mahsam Raza’s Rebellion Against the “Luxury” Label

Mahsam Raza has built a business on this idea. He is the Founder and CEO of fragrance company The Dua Brand, which focuses on providing memorable, unique and affordable scents for its customers. Raza shares that his fans and fragrance experts call him the “Robinhood of Fragrances” because of how he is redefining what it means to indulge in yourself. To him, luxury isn’t about restricting people, but giving people back memories they had lost.

That philosophy has struck a chord. The Dua Brand was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list in 2025. This officially acknowledged it as one of the most rapidly growing private companies in the United States.

While the fragrance market has historically been dominated by exclusivity, The Dua Brand strives to serve its customers with affordable price points. Additionally, the brand offers both original and vintage-inspired scents—with over 2500 options to choose from. The Dua Brand has revived discontinued perfumes that may have been otherwise inaccessible or forgotten.

Each bottle is a second chance to experience the luxury of a top-selling vintage perfume without the high price point. The brand gives fragrance lovers who never thought they’d encounter the smell that defined a moment in their life another chance.

But The Dua Brand strives to be much more than a revival house. Raza has also gained recognition for his “Original Blends”—scents created entirely from scratch, not based on any existing fragrance. These originals allow for complete creative freedom. They blend unexpected notes to form perfumes that are emotional, expressive and wholly unique.

Equally distinct are Dua’s “Hybrids” and “Tribrids,” which combine multiple fragrances into a new creation. Designed with layering enthusiasts in mind, these blends simplify what can often be a confusing and overwhelming process. Instead of guessing which scents work together, customers get expertly fused compositions that are harmonious and bold.

Cinema: an emotional archive

Scent, however, is only part of the story. With Glamora Films, Raza extends the same philosophy for luxury into cinema. His debut psychological thriller, Leech, explores identity and moral ambiguity. Much like his fragrances, his films don’t chase trends.

The films go deeper, tugging at quiet, vulnerable feelings. For Raza, the screen becomes another archive to preserve stories that might otherwise fade through time.

An AI-enhanced experience

Emotions underlie both of Raza’s ventures. In both film and fragrance, he works to connect people to themselves, their past and to others. In his world, luxury isn’t an object but a preserved moment.

Raza leverages AI to create personalized scents and simplify customer experiences. He strives to modernize people’s experience without making it impersonal. Raza uses AI to create something meaningful; he reframes technology as a way to make goods accessible, not as an excuse to make products more expensive or exclusive.

Building community through memory

According to the company, social media platforms have helped build a vibrant community around The Dua Brand. Their following represents the idea that emotional resonance can be more valuable to people than a designer name.

Beyond business, Raza hopes for a world where everyone has access to the goods they need. He asserts that a portion of his company’s profits helps provide food, shelter and education to orphans and older people. He strongly feels that the most important thing his company can do is help others and do good for the community.

Redefining what to treasure

Mahsam Raza invites people to rethink what luxury means. It’s not an object to flaunt or an unreachable good. Luxury, Raza maintains, is something to feel on the inside. Whether you’re reflecting on a nostalgic memory or feeling inspired by a heartfelt movie, Raza strives to help people discover those innermost feelings that make life so memorable.