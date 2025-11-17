Lior Pozin recalls first stepping into the e-commerce and dropshipping world at 14 years old. As he grew his knowledge and skills, these early dabblings eventually developed into a business. Recognizing what his field needed, the entrepreneur was inspired to create software tools that would assist with dropshipping.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Pozin mulled over his idea for years. Using the knowledge he developed while helping other sellers automate their e-commerce and dropshipping businesses, he formally launched AutoDS in 2016. He describes the management platform as an all-in-one dropshipping software that automates each step—from finding the best-selling products to fulfilling orders automatically.

Pozin says using AutoDS can simplify and speed up the entire dropshipping process but also does more than meet the basic needs of any e-commerce seller. He adds that the software comes with unique tools—including the Ads Spy tool, which enables the platform to see top-performing product ads and find in-demand items—as well as print-on-demand (POD). The latter allows sellers to offer custom-printed products and items with unique designs. On top of that, the platform has automated price optimization, price and stock monitoring, AI technology for building titles and descriptions, multichannel dashboarding and more.

The founder credits the trust of AutoDS’s dropshipping clients and his love of hard work and entrepreneurial spirit as what has grown the company to its current level of achievement. Pozin claims the software has served over one million e-commerce sellers to date and does more than $200 million in business annually. He also says AutoDS has accomplished numerous milestones. These include acquiring DSMTool, one of its biggest competitors, and the Viral Vault platform, an e-commerce education platform and product research tool focused on dropshipping. Among all its developments and accomplishments, the founder highlights AutoDS being named Best Dropshipping Tool by influencer Neil Patel.

Pozin’s dedication to advancing the e-commerce industry and guiding new dropshippers does not end with the AutoDS platform. The entrepreneur has a mentorship program and runs an education blog and YouTube channel. He has also compiled e-books that focus on topics such as how to start dropshipping, relevant events and trending products.

The reason why Pozin has expanded into these areas is because he believes his e-commerce and dropshipping knowledge and skills can be learned by everyone. To him, AutoDS is more than just software; it’s also a community and an educational experience that can elevate anyone’s dropshipping game.

As the founder of AutoDS, Pozin has worked hard to establish himself in the dropshipping space and is setting his sights on improving the industry by harnessing advanced technology like AI. He envisions changing the landscape of the dropshipping business, streamlining the process and giving more people the chance to start their own e-commerce platforms.