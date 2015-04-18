These mind-body apps bring out your best:

When you need a work break, feel stressed on a trip or simply can’t sleep, rely on this meditation app. Designed to calm and center you, Buddhify offers more than 80 audio meditations, ranging from five to 30 minutes. Mindfulness and focus are just a click away.

Motigo ($7.99 for five cheers)

Runners, on your mark, get set, hear the cheers. With the Motigo app, select your next race and then invite family and friends to record personalized cheers that play at predetermined mile markers on your iPhone. You will feel like your BFF is right there, even if she now lives 1,000 miles away.

Imagine the likes of Bill Gates, Tony Robbins or J.J. Abrams whispering wisdom into your ear anytime, anywhere. The TED Talks app provides access to riveting talks from more than 1,700 business gurus, music legends, tech geniuses and other motivational leaders. Inspiration never sounded so good.