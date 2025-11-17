Aging Forward has been watching what the organization feels is a quiet crisis grow louder. For decades, the organization has stood at the intersection of care, dignity and empowerment for older adults. But today, it believes that intersection is getting more challenging. As Sarah Cheney, Executive Director of Aging Forward, puts it, “There are now more people over the age of 65 than under the age of 18 for the first time in history. The need is ever growing, and we’re working to meet those needs in more communities across the country.” This demographic shift is no longer a future possibility. It’s the present reality.

Challenges and uncertainties facing the older adult community

However, at the very moment more older adults are entering a stage of change, Aging Forward maintains that nonprofits are unable to serve this age group because of global uncertainties. This is the rock and the hard place.

On one side: the aging population. The Census Bureau’s research shows that by 2034, older people will outnumber children. WHO estimates the number of people 60 and above will double by 2050. Many of these older adults are living longer than previous generations. But that longevity can bring with it a host of complex challenges, especially when combined with economic hardship, chronic illness or isolation.

On the other side: limited budget programs. While some large organizations may weather the storm, others may not be able to. “Some agencies will end up closing,” Cheney explains. “And the people they served? They’ll come to groups like us. So we’re serving more people with fewer resources.”

That’s the catch. The need doesn’t vanish when a nonprofit shutters. The people don’t disappear. Their hunger, their loneliness, their transportation needs, their medical appointments—none of it goes away.

Aging Forward: on a mission to serve amidst difficulties

Aging Forward asserts that for tens of thousands, it has filled that void. Now operating through a network of affiliates nationwide, Aging Forward doesn’t just serve; it connects. It empowers. It fills gaps. With over 50 years of experience and a model designed for resilience, the organization continuously strives toward its mission in the face of adversity. But even Aging Forward isn’t immune to these pressures.

These uncertainties affect all in the sector, not just the organizations or specific programs, but the people themselves.

In fact, a reduction in services often leads to compounding issues. Older adults, many on fixed incomes, are increasingly forced to make seemingly choices: medication or meals, a doctor’s visit or the electric bill. Some fall into isolation, others into preventable health crises.

A once-active older adult may stay home because they can’t get a ride to a medical appointment. A neighbor may go hungry because the local meal delivery program had to shut down. Isolation may deepen, depression can worsen, or health might deteriorate. “And when these programs close,” Cheney explains, “the people they served don’t disappear. The need is still there.”

And when those conditions escalate, many older adults are moved into nursing homes, often at a much higher cost to the system and with lower reported satisfaction. As Cheney points out, “What it takes to care for an older adult in a nursing home for a month is what it takes for us to serve that same person in their home for a year or longer, and they’re happier.”

That’s the value of grassroots, preventative support. But it can’t happen without people.

An organization driven by volunteers that needs support

Aging Forward’s engine is powered by volunteers. Those who give their time, whether driving someone to a grocery store, offering a friendly phone call or simply knocking on a neighbor’s door, make the biggest difference. “These simple, ordinary things have an extraordinary impact,” says Cheney.

During COVID-19, many volunteers from shuttered programs came to Aging Forward because they still wanted to serve. “They stepped up,” she recalls. “We hope volunteers and donors will do the same today. We hope advocates do the same today. Because while we have built a strong foundation, we need the support today.”

And that’s what this moment demands: not just sympathy, but solidarity. Not just concern, but action. “This isn’t a happy story,” Cheney admits. “But it doesn’t have to be a hopeless one. We can’t do everything. No organization can. But each of us can do something.”

Serving older adults together

That something might be as simple as a conversation. It could be a shared post, a small donation or even the decision to give an hour a week. It might be telling the older adults in your neighborhood about the programs that exist to support them. Or, telling your friends about the organizations that need help to continue that work. At Aging Forward, they call it neighbor helping neighbor: a philosophy grounded not in bureaucracy or blame, but in basic humanity.

In a world where older adults seem increasingly left behind, Aging Forward reminds individuals that the path forward can be built by all, together.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.