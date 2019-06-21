Bring out the shades, beach balls and swimsuits because the first breeze of summer calls for family fun. June 20 marks the start of the season of positive vibes and childhood nostalgia. As you head out into the sun, warm your heart with these summertime quotes.

Summertime quotes

“Summer has always been my favorite season. I feel happier.” —Zooey Deschanel

“One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter.” —Henry David Thoreau

“Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” —Henry James

“Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” —Sam Keen

“Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air and you.” —Langston Hughes

“I love summertime more than anything else in the world. That is the only thing that gets me through the winter, knowing that summer is going to be there.” —Jack McBrayer

“The stars don’t look bigger, but they do look brighter in summer nights.” —Sally Ride

“Summertime is always the best of what might be.” —Charles Bowden

“Summer brings sunshine, warm and flowering.” —Lailah Gifty Akita

“A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawnmower is broken.” —James Dent

“Summer has a flavor like no other. Always fresh and simmered in sunshine.” —Oprah Winfrey

“It’s always summer somewhere.” —Lilly Pulitzer

Literary quotes about summer

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” —William Shakespeare, Sonnet 18

“And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

“Everything good, everything magical, happens between the months of June and August.” —Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty

“If it could only be like this always—always summer, always alone, the fruit always ripe….” —Evelyn Waugh, Brideshead Revisited

“One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by.” —Jeannette Walls, The Glass Castle

“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” ―John Lubbock, The Use Of Life

“There shall be eternal summer in the grateful heart.” ―Celia Thaxter, A Grateful Heart

“I have only to break into the tightness of a strawberry, and I see summer–its dust and lowering skies.” ―Toni Morrison, The Bluest Eye

“Warm summer sun, shine kindly here.” ―Mark Twain, Warm Summer Sun

“Summer was our best season: It was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the tree house; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape.…” ―Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird

“In summer, the song sings itself.” ―William Carlos Williams, The Botticellian Trees

“To see the summer sky is poetry, though never in a book it lie—true poems flee.” ―Emily Dickinson, The Complete Poems of Emily Dickinson

Quotes about summer activities

“I like summer. I like warmer weather and long days. I’m one of those silly people who still enjoy lying in the sun—my children are horrified!” —Danielle Steel

“I was on the beach every summer. That was the pleasant part of my childhood because we were right by the sea. We’d take a picnic, and I’d spend hours in the water until I turned blue. You couldn’t get me out of there.” —Olga Kurylenko

“When I figured out how to work my grill, it was quite a moment. I discovered that summer is a completely different experience when you know how to grill.” —Taylor Swift

“I started working out with my father the summer I was 13, which was incredible for our relationship. Those were my summers: working out with my dad, hanging out with my brothers, riding my bike. Pretty simple.” —Michael Strahan

“If summer had one defining scent, it’d definitely be the smell of barbecue.” —Katie Lee

“Our one wish is that the summer never ends! In the summer, I will get a golden tan.” —Paul Dini

“Summer means happy times and good sunshine. It means going to the beach, going to Disneyland, having fun.” —Brian Wilson

“Summer is the annual permission slip to be lazy. To do nothing and have it count for something. To lie in the grass and count the stars. To sit on a branch and study the clouds.” —Regina Brett

“Summer is singing with joy, and the beaches are inviting you with dancing waves.” —Debasish Mridha

This article was updated May 2024. Photo By Ahmet Misirligul/Shutterstock.com