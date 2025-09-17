YouTube’s New AI Tools Streamline Your Efforts to Create Smarter Video Marketing

This week, YouTube unveiled a powerful lineup of AI tools designed to help creators and marketers transform raw recordings and content ideas into polished Shorts, globally accessible clips and optimized campaigns.

Over half of global marketers now depend on YouTube

With over 2.5 billion users logging in each month, YouTube has become a central hub for online search, content discovery and powerful marketing impact. For businesses, that means unmatched visibility and flexibility: whether you’re chasing viral reach with Shorts or telling a deeper story through long-form podcasts, YouTube gives you direct access to a global audience at a scale few channels can rival.

This January, a Statista survey revealed that 60% of marketers indicated they were planning to ramp up their organic use of YouTube this year. According to Think With Google, more than 90% of people globally discover brands or products through the platform, and many go on to make rapid, decisive purchases influenced by the videos they watch and discover.

YouTube Shorts outperform TikTok and Instagram Reels in engagement and retention

Among short-form formats, Shorts has proven especially explosive, offering brands and marketers a way to connect with new and distinct audiences beyond the reach of TikTok, Instagram and similar channels. Marketers are increasingly betting on Shorts because the numbers suggest they can deliver both reach and retention at scale.

Since its worldwide launch, YouTube Shorts accumulated more than 5 trillion views by May 2025, drawing 2 billion active monthly users. Boasting an engagement rate of 5.91%, it stands as the highest engaging media for short videos according to Resourcera, edging out TikTok (5.75%) and Instagram Reels (5.53%). Just as important, Shorts in the 50- to 60-second range achieve completion rates as high as 76% when the content resonates.

YouTube has introduced a suite of AI-powered tools designed to make creating short-form videos faster and more efficient. Unveiled at its Made on YouTube 2025 event, the centerpiece is Veo 3 Fast: a streamlined version of Google’s generative video model that can transform simple text prompts into ready-to-publish Shorts in just seconds. With Veo, creators can style their videos in creative ways and insert objects, characters or props just by describing them in text.

YouTube is also introducing an “Edit with AI” draft editor, capable of assembling clips from raw footage, suggesting transitions and even adding narration. A new speech-to-song feature converts dialogue into musical soundtracks, while stylization filters and motion transfer tools let creators animate still images or change the look of entire clips.

One of the biggest wins here is that marketers no longer need full editing teams or expensive software to turn raw assets into polished clips. With AI handling the first draft, even small teams can get Shorts out the door quickly, which means more testing, more content and more reach without ballooning budgets.

To maintain transparency, Shorts generated with these tools will carry both a visible label and an invisible SynthID watermark from Google DeepMind. The rollout will begin in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand before expanding worldwide.

Discover trending content ideas fast with Google’s new Inspiration tab

It’s not just Shorts getting smarter. YouTube is making it easier for creators and marketers to plan, scale and monetize across the platform. Creator Collabs enables seamless cross-promotion by allowing partners to copublish videos and share analytics, helping brands and influencers coordinate campaigns, maximize visibility and increase revenue opportunities.

YouTube’s Inspiration tab, introduced last year, is also getting an upgrade to help creators brainstorm smarter. Now, for every AI prompt, creators receive nine tailored suggestions and a curated list of topic ideas specific to their channel. The tool highlights why each topic could perform well, based on audience insights, and allows creators to combine suggestions or add their own.

Meanwhile, the platform’s long-awaited auto-dubbing tool is also rolling out globally, instantly translating and voicing videos in multiple languages with synchronized lip movements.

Ask Studio: Use YouTube’s AI assistant to understand your audience better

YouTube’s Ask Studio is a new AI-powered assistant designed to give creators a clearer picture of their audience and content performance. By analyzing metrics, comments and retention data, it delivers actionable insights that help creators understand what works, what doesn’t and how to improve future videos. Whether you’re looking to optimize engagement, test new formats or fine-tune your content strategy, Ask Studio acts like a personal channel strategist, providing guidance so every upload reaches its full potential.

For instance, you might ask, “Which clips from my last video kept viewers watching the longest?” or “What are my subscribers saying about the topics I cover?” and Ask Studio’s analysis of the data can give you clear insights. Ask Studio can also suggest improvements for upcoming uploads. For example, you can query, “How can I make my next tutorial more engaging?” or “Which keywords are trending in my niche right now?” The tool can provide data-driven recommendations on content structure, titles, descriptions and posting times, helping you optimize every video for maximum reach.

For creators, this means less time sifting through analytics dashboards and more time focused on creating high-quality content. With Ask Studio, you have a personal analytics assistant who can deliver actionable guidance, helping you refine your strategy, experiment with new formats and ensure each upload resonates with your audience.

For professionals looking to stand out online, YouTube’s new upgrades provide a blueprint for smarter marketing. Repurpose long-form content into Shorts, brainstorm winning ideas with AI and use Ask Studio to understand your audience like never before. Use these AI powers, and every clip becomes a doorway to a larger audience and bigger influence.

