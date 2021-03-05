You CAN Afford to Chase Your Dreams

“Excuses are lies that nobody believes except for you.”

When it comes to pursuing your long-term goals, you can’t afford not to do it. No matter what stage of life you’re in, there is a way that you can actively work toward any goal without breaking the bank, losing precious time or exhausting your resources.

Watch this video to learn why Kim Perell, Chalene Johnson, Gloria Mayfield Banks and Carrie Wilkerson believe that you can always afford to chase your dreams.

Photo by NataliaSolo/Twenty20