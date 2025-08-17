Better Together: Working With People Across Different Generations

There are currently four generations in the workplace. This brings a lot of experience to the table but also different approaches to accomplishing the same tasks, influencing how we work together. Although a cross-generational team can have its challenges, making an effort to understand each generation’s drivers and recognizing employees’ individual qualities will lead to a greater chance at success.

According to the Library of Congress, the “date ranges for generations are based around common economic, social or political factors that happened during formative years,” which are generalized and subject to interpretation. These ranges may vary depending on the research.

The different generations

Generation Z: People born between 1997 and 2012. They “value individuality, are digital natives, independent, creative and entrepreneurial,” says Natasha Kehimkar, CEO of Malida Advisors. “They care about belonging, mental health, wellness, inclusion and whether their work actually means something to them personally,” says Louis Carter, founder and CEO of Most Loved Workplace and Best Practice Institute. They prefer to communicate using social media, text and instant messages.

Millennials: People born between 1981 and 1996. They currently make up the majority of the workforce. “They want purpose, growth and the freedom to move around,” says Carter. They “are pioneering flexibility and fulfillment as workplace currency in place of heftier salaries,” says Chartise Clark, managing director at Stanton Chase. Millennials usually communicate using instant messages, texts and emails.

Generation X: People born between 1965 and 1980. This “is the stealth bridge between generations—mentoring down and understanding up,” says Clark. This generation is “independent [and] agile, [they] value diversity, flexibility and [are] comfortable switching jobs to better match their values and needs,” says Kehimkar. They are comfortable using a variety of communication methods as long as they’re efficient.

Baby boomers: People born between 1946 and 1964. “Boomers built [their] careers on loyalty and the belief that hard work speaks for itself,” says Clark. “Many are learning to leverage tech and adapt but still value in-person connection and a ‘live-to-work’ mindset.” They are hardworking, team-oriented and they like structure.

The benefits

Varied experience from employees of all ages brings “diversity of thought you can’t manufacture,” says Carter. “Older employees often bring depth, long-game thinking and pattern recognition. Younger team members bring speed, creativity and a different relationship with risk. When managed well, this dynamic creates balance—you get both urgency and wisdom in the same room.”

The challenges

While diversity brings a wealth of knowledge, it can also bring communication challenges, misunderstanding and differences in how each individual wants to get work done.

“Each generation has its own expectations around feedback, authority and pace,” says Carter. “For example, one group might value structure and clarity while another thrives on flexibility and quick iteration.”

Not addressing those differences upfront can lead to delays in productivity or an unhappy work culture. “If you don’t name those differences and address them head-on, they turn into frustration, silence or worse—disengagement,” says Carter.

The solutions

Talk about it

First, making space for people to talk about how they like to work and lead opens up the dialogue and helps reach an understanding of everyone’s comfort level and expectations.

One way to do that is by creating a generational employee resource group (ERG). Having a conversation about generational differences can help people understand that there is more than one way to get things done. They will also appreciate the different styles everyone has to offer, explains Reggie Willis, chief diversity officer at Ally.

“Every organization can benefit from creating space for these conversations to happen… People are thinking about it, talking about it and if you’re not doing it in a constructive way, an organized way, it can sometimes be more about labeling people and creating false narratives about groups instead of understanding what the motivators are behind what they’re doing,” says Willis.

Get together in person

Technology makes it easy for us to work anywhere and any time of day, but asynchronous communication can create misunderstandings, especially if people misread an email or text, explains Carter. Without subtle body language or nuance in tone of voice, people misunderstand one another, which can slow productivity or create ill feelings.

“Having a real conversation with somebody face-to-face requires [effort],” says Willis. “It requires you to be willing to have dialogue and not just a one-sided conversation… I’m going to get much more from the interaction and the engagement face-to-face than I’m ever going to get over the phone or via a text message.”

Be clear

Once you’re in person, there are several ways to make sure your point is coming across the way you intended. The first is the EIA method—or emotion, intent and ask—says Carter. You explain how you feel, what your intent is and why you’re reaching out. Then you ask for what you need from them. Another option is mirroring, which is simply repeating your understanding of the other person and confirming it.

Don’t label

While it may seem easy to stereotype people according to their age, understanding how each employee actually works is more beneficial to the organization. “Rather than relying on generational labels and their accompanying stereotypes, we use validated assessments and tools to identify the cognitive (skills, experiences), affective (motivators, style, values) and underlying modus operandi of individuals,” says Kehimkar. “These tools cultivate self-awareness at the individual level and are especially powerful for pinpointing enablers of both collaboration and conflict in teams.”

The commonalities

While we may work differently, we also have a lot in common, and recognizing those similarities helps us relate to one another. Most generations want work-life balance, explains Willis, but that balance can mean different things to each generation. Many of us also want to be connected to the work we’re doing.

Overall, our similarities outweigh our differences, so communicating our needs, making sure everyone understands one another and not making assumptions based on someone’s age will alleviate misalignment and help us all be productive together.

“The most successful workplaces—the ones actually creating competitive advantage—aren’t force-fitting people into the same mold,” says Carter. “They’re listening, adapting and letting each generation bring its strengths to the table and grow with them.”

Photo by hobo_018/iStock.com