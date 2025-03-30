The connection we build with our pets can sometimes be hard to understand from the outside. When a friend comes over, they might find it weird the way we talk to our dog or think it is ridiculous to put his water bowl in the most inconvenient spot in the house. Well, that’s how he likes it!

The bond we create with our pets is truly unique and built on unconditional love. We pet owners know our cats and dogs offer more than just company; they give us comfort, a deep sense of emotional support, and, most importantly, make us happy.

It’s not hard to see how pets and mental health are intertwined and how living with a pet can help reduce stress and bring balance to our lives.

The Emotional Benefits Of Pets On Mental Health

In a world that often feels hectic, pets are good at keeping us in the present moment. They’re always there to greet us at the door, sleep next to us, and play.

Most pet owners find their presence very calming. The simple act of petting a cat or a dog can reduce cortisol levels—in other words, stress—and increase oxytocin levels (the “happiness hormone”).

In challenging times, such as the loss of a loved one, a bad breakup or a rough patch at work, a pet can make all the difference. Whether they lick your tears away, offer comfort and camaraderie or even make a mess in the house that inevitably keeps your mind off things, their presence can help keep you emotionally engaged and present.

Owning a pet can also aid in boosting your confidence. After adopting one, you’re suddenly responsible for keeping a small creature alive. This might sound a bit dramatic, we know, but let’s be real; that’s how most pet owners feel at first! However, once you get used to the idea, you realize you can feed, groom and train another little being, which is pretty impressive.

In turn, you get this beautiful sense of purpose and responsibility. Knowing we are needed and loved unconditionally can really make a difference in our lives, especially if, for any reason, we feel inadequate.

Related: The Power of Creating Meaningful Moments

How Pets Reduce Stress

The presence of pets does a lot more than just provide companionship. Cuddling with your cat or walking your dog is great for reducing stress levels. According to the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, interacting with pets has both physiological and psychological benefits.

When we pet a cat, for example, our brains lower the levels of the stress hormone cortisol and increase the production of oxytocin, a hormone associated with relaxation.

Some studies have also shown an association between pet ownership and lower blood pressure. A research article published by the American Heart Association indicated that pet ownership may be associated with reduced blood pressure, which, in turn, can help prevent hypertension.”

Furthermore, pets help us stay present. Distractions (even in the form of occasional shenanigans) can help us snap out of our heads and jump back into the present moment. Let’s say you’ve had a bad day at work, for example, and you get home tired, only to find toilet paper strewn about the house. At first, it doesn’t sound like the best scenario. On the flip side, you probably aren’t thinking about work anymore!

In a way, pets help us not to take things too seriously, which is a great antidote to never-ending worries.

Physical Health Benefits Of Owning A Pet

Perhaps the most obvious physical health benefit of owning a pet is taking your dog (or other furry friend) on a walk and, therefore, becoming more physically active yourself.

Another not-so-obvious physical benefit of owning a pet is building a consistent routine. If you have trouble getting up in the morning, trust me: your pet will make sure you’re up to feed them in time. Pets also like routine, especially cats, so if you don’t go to bed at your usual time, they’ll let you know it’s time to get in bed and cuddle with them.

Apart from the clear benefits of exercise, pets also help expose us to different allergens, which can help in reducing allergies. Cats, for example, often like to explore the nooks and crannies of the house, putting them in contact with the most undisturbed dust in the house. Upon leaving those spots to jump on the couch, they carry those allergens and expose you to them.

While the exact mechanisms are still being studied, exposure to allergens is thought to help build the immune system.

Pets And Mental Health

Understanding how pets benefit mental health, like reducing anxiety and depression and promoting healing, can help more people get the support they need. One such way is to employ the use of emotional support animals.

Unlike service animals, which are trained for specific tasks, emotional support animals are used to bring comfort to those suffering from mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression or PTSD. Their unconditional love and acceptance make a great case to adopt pets for mental health reasons.

“For PTSD sufferers, for example, pets can help manage PTSD symptoms by applying pressure to alleviate anxiety and nudging owners to interrupt flashbacks.” The sole presence of a pet can help these individuals create a safe space for processing their “trauma.

Creating A Balanced Lifestyle With Pets

Creating a balanced lifestyle with your pet is more than just learning to coexist in the same space. It’s about finding a rhythm that works for both of you.

Pets love routine, especially cats. So, integrating them into your routine is key. Establishing a consistent schedule for feeding, playtime or any other activity is very important to their well-being. This, in turn, helps you develop a stable routine and fosters healthy habits.

Scheduling dedicated time for your pet is also key to cultivating a deep connection and strengthening your bond. However, keep in mind that having a pet also comes with responsibilities. So, you’ll need to make sure you manage your time and stay disciplined about keeping them on schedule.

Caring for a dependent creature, such as a cat or a dog, requires consistency and understanding. In a way, pets are very similar to humans. They have their own personalities and quirks that make them special. For this reason, you need to learn to understand your pet’s needs, triggers and emotional cues.

One Pet, A World Of Difference

In our fast-paced world, having a pet can be a true anchor to build a balanced lifestyle. Our furry friends help us create and stick to a routine, destress and offer us unconditional love. Even their occasional shenanigans are sure to keep us in the present moment!

The bonds we create with our pets enrich our lives in more ways than we can describe and have the power to improve our mental health and well-being.

Photo courtesy of New Africa/Shutterstock