5 Ways Gen Z Can Find Happiness in Work and Life

The happiness curve is a principle that shows happiness on a U-shaped curve by age. The idea is that you’re happiest when you’re in your teens to 20s. As you reach midlife, your happiness declines. It rises again once you reach an older age—some research puts that number at 50. Jonathan Rauch’s book, The Happiness Curve: Why Life Gets Better After 50, popularized the concept.

Here’s why the curve exists: When you’re young, you’re typically still under the care of your parents and or grandparents and have fewer responsibilities. As you finish schooling and enter “adult life,” the stresses and responsibilities build, especially as you’re responsible for yourself and maybe others. As you enter the older years, you’ve most likely figured a few things out and are in a more stable place.

The happiness curve remained predictable for years, until the addition of the latest generation of young people. Researchers in the Global Flourishing Study, in partnership with Harvard and Baylor universities, found that Gen Z is flattening the happiness curve.

The happiness curve data explained

The Global Flourishing Study analyzed data collected by Gallup from more than 200,000 people in 22 countries. The researchers found that people between the ages of 18 and 29 (usually called Gen Z), had their happiness dip earlier than has been typical.

The study showed Gen Z is experiencing poor mental and physical health, negative perceptions of self, struggles to find meaning in life, challenges creating financial security and questioning their relationships.

Dominique Pritchett, Psy.D, is the founder of Speak to the Soul, a mental health and wellness consultancy. She’s also a licensed clinical social worker who says the data regarding Gen Z, happiness and mental health struggles is accurate and something she’s seen in her practice. She says Gen Z has experienced life events that are shaping their perspective on happiness and personal development.

“When we think about Gen Z [who] grew up in the middle of school shootings, climate emergencies, political division….,” says Pritchett. “I find that they struggle with just having a carefree sense of who they are.”

They [Gen Z] are rejecting traditional markers of success, of happiness, of enjoyment, and they’re not experiencing [them],” she adds.

But young people aren’t doomed to be unhappy. Here are five practical ways Gen Z can find satisfaction in their lives and work.

1. Incorporate therapy as a regular part of your development

One way to achieve more satisfaction and better mental health is to get help. Incorporating therapy as a part of personal development allows you to vent, learn healthy coping mechanisms and not let negative thoughts spiral.

By prioritizing your mental health and engaging in regular personal development, you can remain happy at any age. Therapy is practical and important.

Pritchett says therapy is a great way to help Gen Z redefine what hope looks like and can empower them to be true to who they are. She advises acknowledging what you’re experiencing is real and redefining what you want success and happiness markers to be.

2. Put in the work to get clear on your purpose

You can’t accomplish your life and career goals without clarity on your overall purpose for wanting to achieve those goals. Purpose, or a sense of meaning, is more important than pleasure when it comes to happiness, according to a study by the ESCP Business School.

The research investigated how meaning impacted life satisfaction levels in 2,615 people across six continents and with different cultural contexts.

Finding, understanding and accepting your purpose is not easy, but personal development work can bring clarity and, by extension, more happiness.

Annie Cole, Ed.D. has worked with Gen Z in multiple capacities and says they’re burned out and trying to find purpose and work-life balance, which is what’s contributing overall to the happiness decline.

“They just don’t know what they’re working toward or what they’re working for. And even if they do put in all of their best efforts, it may not lead to success, like being able to buy a home or retire, that the previous generations had. So they’re really in a hard spot,” says Cole.

Take the time to figure out what your purpose is. That can happen in therapy, through a supportive community of friends and colleagues, reading, consuming personal development content on YouTube and through deep thought about what you want for your life.

3. Find opportunities to earn more money

The things we want and need in life cost money. If you don’t have enough money, it creates stress and uncertainty. A survey by the American Psychological Association showed money is a significant stressor for 82% of 18–34 year olds.

“There’s this… statement, or I would say, a myth that money doesn’t buy happiness, and I feel like while money doesn’t buy happiness, it does allow you to invest in or to purchase things that make you happy,” says Shameca Tankerson, founder and CEO of Shameca International, a business growth consultancy.

Tankerson helps people break through revenue ceilings faster and redefine what’s possible around money. She recently took a trip to Spain and rented an apartment for two months without worrying about money.

“[I was] able to jump on a train one day and go to Rome… and [another day] to Venice….” she says. “I couldn’t do that without money. To be able to fly there first class and not have to think about it was an amazing feeling… And I just think we need to redefine what makes us happy and find something that you love to do.”

Stress about finances leads to less satisfaction in life and is a factor in decreasing happiness. Today’s digital age means you can have side hustles and income streams online that complement a traditional career role without having to leave your home.

4. Cultivate relationships

According to the American Psychiatric Association, “30% of adults say they have experienced feelings of loneliness at least once a week over the past year, while 10% say they are lonely every day.” Loneliness is an epidemic, especially among Gen Z. Fifty-three percent reported feeling lonely in one survey.

Great relationships, community and involvement with people who care about you will help you feel good and contribute to life satisfaction. Elevate who’s allowed in your circle of relationships and connections and choose those who make you feel welcome and loved.

Ron Douglas, a business owner, real estate investor and someone who’s created his own financial freedom, says comparison is the thief of joy and community is important.

“Run your own race; stop looking at others. Look at compar[ing] yourself to yourself, like, are you better than you were yesterday?… Use that as a barometer to… making progress,” he says.

Douglas suggests surrounding yourself with positive people if you’re trying to succeed. Be around people who are doing the same things that you’re trying to do. He suggests joining groups (such as on social media or Meetup groups) and attending educational events. He contends that the “joy is in the journey,” and the destination is a bonus.

5. Live an intentional life full of experiences

It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle of life, focusing on what needs to be done and bills that need to be paid. Before you know it, you’ve accumulated things rather than experiences, which affects happiness.

You’ll feel alive when you’re living. As your finances permit, travel more—even if it’s locally at first. Walk more and get to know your neighbors. Pick up hobbies and spend less time on a screen. Living intentionally and adding more experiences to your life will have a positive effect on happiness.

The data may show that Gen Z is flattening the happiness curve, but that doesn’t have to be your experience or life. You can work on your personal and professional development and be the outlier in the data as you live a satisfied and happy life.

