The Top 50 SUCCESS Changemakers

As dire and desolate as headlines can be, one thing rings true: “Look for the helpers.” The beloved Mister Rogers was onto something, which is why SUCCESS honors the world’s most dynamic changemakers each year.

Meet 2024’s SUCCESS® Changemakers, who range from everyday heroes to platform-bending celebrities to organizations dedicated to making a positive worldwide impact.

Power Pairs

Jay Shetty + Radhi Devlukia

Photo by Bjorn Looss

The pair presses for a peaceful, balanced world rooted in wellness, mindfulness and personal growth. Shetty is a monk turned purpose-driven entrepreneur who’s known for inspirational videos with billions of views, while Devlukia is a wellness influencer and New York Times bestselling author.

Grant + Elena Cardone

The Cardones are known for their combined financial success and advice, with Grant’s globally popular 10X Rule and Elena’s empire-building curriculum. The power couple helps underserved and at-risk adolescents via financial literacy mentorship with The Grant and Elena Cardone Foundation.

Grace + Andrew Forrest

Inspired by her work at a Nepalese orphanage, Grace co-founded Walk Free with her Australian billionaire father Andrew. The international human rights group is dedicated to eradicating modern slavery through legislative change and grassroots community engagement.

Jay-Z + Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

The cultural icons and performers have shaped modern culture, influencing everything from music to politics to fashion. Some of their most impactful work has come from BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, bringing opportunities and resources to underserved communities.

David + Victoria Beckham

The former footballer and the pop icon were the premier ’90s “it” couple—and they’ve had staying power. Nearly three decades later, the couple still generates interest from fans, brands and organizations, while using their respective platforms for philanthropic work.

George + Amal Clooney

Leaning into Amal’s background as an international human rights attorney, the couple founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, giving human rights victims free legal support in over 40 countries.

Ciara + Russell Wilson

The Grammy winner and the Super Bowl-winning quarterback were powerhouses in their own rights before marrying in 2016. Together, they’ve established the nonprofit Why Not You Foundation, which fights poverty through access to education and teaching leadership skills.

Blake Lively + Ryan Reynolds

One of Hollywood’s most treasured couples, the pair are admired for playful, hilarious social media interactions and charming red-carpet quips. But they’ve used their superstar status to empower a variety of causes, most recently donating $1 million to help children in Israel and Gaza.

Demi-Leigh + Tim Tebow

Photo from Nancy Pauline Photography

Both the former Miss Universe and the athlete, author and football analyst are revered for their strong faith and philanthropic work through the Tim Tebow Foundation. Recently, the duo partnered with a manufacturing company to give formerly incarcerated people a second chance.

Tom + Lisa Bilyeu

The billion-dollar masterminds behind Question Nutrition and Impact Theory have been influential in the wellness space. The couple aim to inspire millions through their podcasts and courses focused on mindset, personal growth and entrepreneurship.

Cristina Mittermeier + Paul Nicklen

Mittermeier is a leader in conservation photography, while marine biologist Nicklen is a renowned National Geographic photographer. With their talents combined, the SeaLegacy founders are garnering attention for Earth’s oceans to advocate for global conservation efforts.

Individuals

Trevor Noah

Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews

While at the helm of The Daily Show, the South African comedian transformed the late-night scene, delivering insightful, heartfelt political commentary, helping viewers understand the world and their place in it. The bestselling author and podcast host gives kids in disadvantaged African communities access to high-quality education through his namesake foundation.

Paul Polman

Believing that business should be a force for good, the former Unilever CEO made waves during his decade-long tenure, encouraging other executives to adopt ethical, sustainable practices and improve workers’ conditions. He’d set these same goals for Unilever—while shareholder returns increased nearly 300%.

Sir Richard Branson

The vivacious British billionaire’s Virgin Group is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, encompassing more than 40 companies across 35 countries. Branson has dabbled in everything ranging from a record company and an airline to space tourism and a Formula One team.

Michael J. Fox

The charismatic actor has experienced many transitions in his life, from ’80s teen icon to beloved Emmy winner to Parkinson’s patient and advocate. Fox, who’s lived with the disease for more than three decades, established a research foundation that has helped advance scientific progress toward a cure.

Greta Thunberg

The Swedish climate activist and 2019 TIME Person of the Year has become one of the most recognized and passionate voices in the climate change arena. What started as a solo school strike in 2018 has morphed into a global youth movement, urging leaders to take meaningful, urgent action against climate change.

Larry Fink

As one of the most influential figures in global finance, the BlackRock CEO has become known for his stance on sustainable investing and corporate social responsibility. Fink is also known for his annual chairman’s letters to investors, which often gain a wide readership.

Anna Alex

A pioneer in sustainable business practices, Alex cofounded the now-defunct Planetly, a startup aimed at helping other organizations reduce their carbon footprint. The German serial entrepreneur is also an angel investor in the climate tech space.

Angelina Jolie

The Oscar-winning actress was transformed while filming Laura Croft: Tomb Raider in war-ravaged Cambodia. Inspired, Jolie worked with the United Nations for 21 years, completing over 60 field missions and advocating for displaced people. The humanitarian continues to support refugees, education, health care and the prevention of sexual violence.

Muhammad Yunus

Photo by Nasir Ali Mamun, Yunus Centre

The “Banker to the Poor” and Nobel Prize recipient’s Grameen Bank has loaned billions in small, but effective, collateral-free loans to millions of impoverished people across the world—while maintaining a repayment rate above 98%. This feat empowered a traditionally voiceless sector of society while helping reduce global poverty.

Quavo

The Georgia rapper and producer was part of the genre-enhancing, vernacular-bending hip-hop trio Migos. Now, Quavo is emerging as a key voice against gun violence. He launched The Rocket Foundation to honor his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was fatally shot in 2022.

Bono

Throughout his nearly 50-year career, the U2 frontman and Irish activist has used his influence and celebrity to bring attention to humanitarian causes around the world, ranging from HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty in Africa to helping bring peace to Northern Ireland.

Mariska Hargitay

Hargitay’s long-running Emmy-winning portrayal of the empathetic Det. Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit imprinted on her everyday life. The actress and advocate started the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004 with the intention of transforming societal response to sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

Aditi Mayer

Photo by Mara Hoffman

The visual storyteller and climate activist was moved to action after the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse in Bangladesh left over 1,100 dead—most of whom were garment factory workers. Through her work in Vogue and National Geographic, Mayer blends sustainable fashion with environmental activism.

Matt Damon

On-screen, the Academy Award winner is known for memorable performances. Off-screen, Damon is a pivotal force in providing global access to safe water and sanitation. Inspired by international travel as a kid, the producer and humanitarian cofounded two clean water-focused nonprofits.

Charlize Theron

Throughout her career, the South African actress has used her platform to bring awareness to HIV prevention and work toward eliminating gender-based violence. The United Nations Messenger of Peace supports “community-driven change” through the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

Shakira

The influential Colombian singer and dancer brought Latin flow to a Western audience in the early 2000s, creating multicultural pop stardom. But she’s also used her superstar status to improve education in her home country through her Barefoot Foundation.

Emma Watson

The world first met the British actress as the precocious Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. Over time, Watson evolved into an activist, taking on the role of a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and bringing attention to gender equality.

Indya Moore

Photo from Eli Winston/Everett Collection/Alamy

The model and actress found fame through their portrayal of an aspiring model on the revolutionary, Golden Globe-nominated series Pose. As Elle’s first transgender cover star, Moore has used their voice to empower marginalized communities, promote inclusivity and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Jane Goodall, Ph.D.

Goodall’s groundbreaking work with Tanzanian chimpanzees in the 1960s revolutionized primatology and set the standard for animal behavioral studies. She’s been a fierce advocate and activist for conservation, inspiring global wildlife protection efforts. Goodall kickstarted the world’s longest-running chimpanzee study and encouraged women to enter primatology.

Kyle Kuzma

The Washington Wizards forward’s influence expands beyond the court through his bold wardrobe, colorful social media interactions and walking the New York Fashion Week runway. He’s also making waves with his namesake nonprofit, which aims to help single mothers and their children thrive.

21 Savage

Photo courtesy Ritzau/Alamy Live News

The London-born rapper has built a career on his raw, honest verses that chronicle his gritty streets-to-success story. He’s embraced as Atlanta rap royalty, thanks to his vocal stance on social issues and philanthropic efforts, including a financial literacy movement that’s helped over 8,000 students.

Amanda Gorman

So far, the 26-year-old has made U.S. history twice: once as the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, then as the youngest inaugural poet at President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration. Her star continues to rise, as her words confront Black identity, feminism and climate change.

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton brought international attention to Formula One racing as the motorsport’s first Black driver and the youngest-ever world champion, which he cinched in his second year. Outside the track, the British driver has advocated for diversity in the sport and promoted positive social change.

Organizations

Apple

Photo courtesy Prathmesh T/Shutterstock.com

Beloved for its sleek, innovative designs, the tech giant is also highly regarded as an innovative leader in supply chain management and logistics. Apple is leading its strategically managed supply chain, which reaches across more than 50 countries, toward a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

B Lab

The nonprofit network certifies B Corporations, a high-level designation for organizations focused on social and environmental factors, transparency and accountability. B Lab wants to shift the global economic system by balancing profit with purpose to benefit everyone through stakeholder-driven models that ensure equity and embrace interdependence.

Bain Capital

As a leading private investment firm, Bain Capital scales mission-driven companies to expand social impact while delivering significant financial returns. As an active partner, the firm provides strategic guidance and industry insight, allowing companies to grow while preserving their core values.

Chief

The private network geared toward senior executive women connects leaders while offering members access to exclusive coaching. Since its 2019 launch, Chief has blossomed to more than 20,000 members from 10,000 companies and reached a value of more than $1 billion.

De Beers Group

The world’s leading diamond company created Tracr™, a tamper-proof digital platform for tracing natural diamonds “from source at scale.” Traceability builds trust in the supply chain while supporting ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Focused on aiding the world’s most critical water challenges, the company provides innovative water treatment solutions to customers at every level, from industrial to municipal. Xylem acquired Evoqua in 2023, creating an advanced solution for critical water challenges.

Formula One

The world’s most prestigious motor racing competition has experienced exponential growth in revenue and attendance in America over the past few years. The explosion in popularity is partially thanks to Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries and strategically hosting races in cities like Las Vegas and Miami.

IBM

A longtime technological trailblazer, IBM is a foundational pioneer in quantum computing, which uses a specialized approach to solve complex problems faster than classic computers. IBM is establishing research and developing quantum hardware to generate the speed and capacity to advance the world.

LVMH Group

For nearly 40 years, the French luxury goods conglomerate has been a global tastemaker and trendsetter in everything from leather goods and couture to perfumes and luxury hotels. LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), the only group present in all five major luxury sectors, is lauded for its quality and craftsmanship.

Patagonia

Photo by Andrew Burr

On top of supporting environmental initiatives and sustainable practices, the outdoor apparel company donates 1% of sales to environmental preservation. Patagonia is proving that profit doesn’t have to cost the Earth. The company is now encouraging others to do the same.

Radius Recycling (Previously known as Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.)

Billed as the world’s most sustainable company, the nearly 120-year-old Radius Recycling has long been a leader in metals recycling. The company is leading the way toward a low-carbon future by providing the metals needed to produce renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicles.

Regrow Ag

Regrow has a global team—including software developers, scientists and agronomists—focused on decarbonizing the planet through sustainable, regenerative agriculture and working with companies like General Mills to measure supplier farms’ carbon impacts. So far, more than 800,000 tonnes of CO2e have been sequestered through Regrow programs.

Sorenson Impact Institute

The nation’s first student-run venture is focused on cultivating the “next generation of impact leaders” through hands-on experience, mentorship and world-class, rigorous academics. Housed at the University of Utah’s business school, the institute’s innovative financing structuring helps provide scalable solutions for social and environmental issues.

BYD

Photo courtesy BYD

The Chinese EV company started out making cellphone batteries. Now, it’s giving Tesla a run for its money. Literally. As BYD continues to rapidly expand, it is focused on sustainable innovation and helping “cool the Earth by 1°C.”

SpaceX

The final frontier is becoming more accessible than ever thanks to Elon Musk’s innovative aerospace company. SpaceX is the first private company to take humans to the International Space Station and plans to land a spacecraft on Mars in a few years, “making humanity multi-planetary.”

Unilever

In 2010, Unilever set out to become a global leader in business sustainability by reducing environmental impact and increasing positive social impact. Since then, notable achievements have included reaching 1.3 billion people through health and hygiene programs and reducing manufacturing greenhouse gas emissions by 32%.

Photo courtesy Alamy.com