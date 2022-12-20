Top 28 Gifts for Holiday Shopping on A Budget

While the holidays are certainly joyful, shopping for others can sometimes add more stress than you’d anticipated, especially if you’re trying to purchase Christmas gifts on a budget. That’s where we come in.

This money-minded guide will make your holiday gifting a little easier. Purchase within your budgeted category to stay on track, or mix and match from various sections to compile the perfect gift that still meets your money goals.

Christmas Gifts on a Budget: Under $30

1. Magic Hour Astrology Teas $13

On a mission to connect the world through tea, Magic Hour creates handmade, home-blended and fair-trade teas. The women-owned business offers a range of teas focused on supporting wellness. Personalize your gift with Magic Hour’s Astrology Tea Collection ($13+). The company uniquely tailors each tea’s flavor for every astrological sign. For example Cancer is a Mango-Ginger-Cream White Tea and Gemini is a Watermelon-Rose-Mulberry Pomegranate Tea.

2. SnapCollar $14.99

There’s nothing worse than getting ready for work, only to find all of your shirt collars wrinkled and unruly. SnapCollar is the newest solution to fix messy and curling collar corners. Simply snap the device atop your collar for a few hours (or the night before) and let it do the work for you. Available in two sizes, SnapCollar creases the collar to give you a crisp, clean look, so your shirts look (almost) as good as you do.

3. The Hidden Sea Wine $15

The Hidden Sea is a premium wine company making wines that taste great for people who care. The company partners with the ReSea Project so you can sip with purpose: With every bottle of wine sold, 10 plastic bottles are removed from oceanic waterways. The Hidden Sea offers three delicious wine varieties, including a red blend, a rosé and a chardonnay. Since July 2020, the brand has helped remove over 18 million bottles from the ocean.

4. VOESH Collagen Socks Trio $18

For spa luxury at an affordable price, VOESH has created a sheet mask for tired feet. The three-pack intensive foot treatments are infused with vegan collagen, argan oil and floral extracts to deeply hydrate and soften skin. Plus, the Collagen Socks also come with perforated, removable toe tips so you can give yourself a pedicure at the same time.

5. RYOBI USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit $24.97

For the new homeowner in your life, RYOBI offers a USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit that can help with anything from simple furniture assembly to car maintenance. The rechargeable screwdriver features a pivoting head for working in tight quarters. It also includes a built-in light and cushioned grip so you can power through projects with ease.

6. RetroSpec Train Resistance Bands $26.99

The active-lifestyle brand RetroSpec offers affordable, high-quality gear to help you live your healthiest life. Try RetroSpec’s Train Resistance Bands ($26.99) and take your at-home workouts to the next level. Perfect for resistance training, yoga, pilates and physical therapy, the kit comes with five stackable latex bands ranging from 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 pounds. It also includes two slip-resistant foam grip handles, two ankle straps, a door anchor and a carrying case.

7. Good Time Hydrating Hair Duo $28

This is the ideal gift for someone who travels often and doesn’t want to waste precious carry-on liquid space. The Good Time Hydrating Hair Duo includes vegan, color-safe shampoo and conditioner bars that each replace the equivalent of three plastic bottles—which can stick around on our planet for up to 450 years. With every purchase, Good Time donates to clean water initiatives.

8. LAFCO New York Wick Trimmer & Snuffer $28

LAFCO New York thoughtfully crafted the Wick Trimmer & Snuffer for use on a burning or extinguished wick. A special blade stores the trimming until you can easily dispose of it. Elegantly designed to be displayed on a mantle or end table, this will keep your candles neat and your home in style.

9. Skeem Design Winter Remix Incense $29

Skeem Design’s new holiday addition, Winter Remix Incense, offers a light aroma that captures the freshness of the great outdoors, with a blend of fresh cedar, leather, black mahogany, saffron flowers and white oak. One pack includes approximately 50 sticks that burn up to one hour each, so you can enjoy plenty of the sweet smell of the holidays.

10. YETI Rambler Coffee Mug $25-$35

When you’re stuck in back-to-back Zoom calls and need your coffee to stay warm and fresh for hours, reach for YETI’s Rambler Mug. Available in 10-ounce, 14-ounce and 24-ounce sizes, the mugs are made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep coffee hot till the last drop. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe—because no one needs more work to do.

Christmas Gifts on a Budget: Under $50

1. Wax Buffalo Cocktail Candle $32

Meet the most delicious cocktail-inspired soy candles poured in sustainable and reusable clear whiskey tumblers. Available in nine different scents including winter pines, mimosa, whiskey and lemoncello, you can “enjoy [each Wax Buffalo Cocktail Candle] as a candle first and then as the perfect glass for your favorite bev for years to come.”

2. COSORI Original 8-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Maker $33.99

Enjoy rich, home-brewed coffee with Cosori’s Original 8-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Maker. The high-quality glass decanter and stainless steel filter ensure a smooth cup of coffee with every brew. Plus, it can fill up to eight cups, so you’ll have plenty of space for refills.

3. Thyme & Sage Cooking Towel Kit $36

Small business Thyme & Sage developed a stylish collection of specialized towels to suit the most common kitchen needs. The Towel Kit contains three essential kitchen towel types: The Cleaner, a fluffy terry towel for cleaning messes; The Cook, to cover dough or wring out vegetables like spinach or zucchini; and The Multitasker, to aid with taking hot pans out of the oven, wiping your hands and anything else. The towels are woven with high-quality yarns and come in three fun color patterns.

4. WS Bookshelf Games $39

WS Game Company offers a unique line of classic Hasbro games concealed within chic hardcover books. Each stylish fabric-wrapped book looks beautiful enough to display on your bookshelf. Open the book, and it contains components inspired by original editions of each game. The Bookshelf Edition Collection includes full sets of 13 different vintage games, including Scrabble, Chess, Sorry, Yahtzee and more.

5. YETI Rambler with Straw Lid $38-$42

If you’re more of the iced coffee type, YETI’s Rambler with Straw Lid will become your newest go-to desk mate. Available in 25 and 35 ounces, the new Ramblers are cupholder-compatible for your morning commute. The double-wall vacuum-insulated cup will keep your beverage cool all day, and it’s designed with a handle for easy sipping. Like all YETI products, the drinkware is shatter-resistant, dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

6. Maison Miru Tiny Dewdrop Earrings $40

Maison Miru specializes in minimalist earrings designed to mix-and-match with items from its entire collection. The brand’s philosophy is that jewelry is meant to be both stylish and fun. The delicate Tiny Dewdrop Studs are made with 14K gold-plated brass to create an elevated stud with just the right amount of personality. They pair perfectly with the Classic Huggie Hoops.

7. Opopop Holiday Discovery Collection $46.99

Opopop is on a mission to liberate you from boring popcorn, and may just be the most deliciously unique popcorn you’ve ever tasted. The new Holiday Discovery Collection includes a signature reusable silicone microwave popping bowl, two pouches each of its holiday flavors—Salty Caramel, Mint Cocoa and Fancy Butter—and one test launch pouch of Lightly Salted to optimize the snacking experience. Your movie nights will thank you.

8. Verve Culture Cast Iron Tortilla Press Kit $48

Women-owned and women-run, Verve Culture works with artisan partners from Mexico, Morocco, Thailand and Italy to bring you a collection of products that are just as functional as they are beautiful. Verve’s Cast Iron Tortilla Press Kit, a fire-engine-red cast-iron tortilla press and accompanying servilleta, is a must-have for any Taco Tuesday connoisseur. The kit includes the story of how the tortilla press is made, information about the artisans who made it and instructions and recipes to hand-press your own truly authentic tortillas.

Christmas Gifts on a Budget: Under $75

1. Just Add Ice Orchids $54.99

The gift that keeps giving, phalaenopsis orchids add a touch of elegance and style to any room. Just Add Ice offers Premium Orchids, 16 to 30 inches tall, delivered already potted and thriving in a 5-inch-diameter white ceramic pot. As the brand name implies, simply water your premium orchid with three ice cubes once a week. It’s that simple!

2. Slip Violet Moon Beauty Sleepover Set $59

As part of Slip’s new Holiday Collection, the Beauty Sleepover set includes one silk contour sleep mask and two silk scrunchies, designed for anti-aging, anti-sleep crease and anti-bed head. (It’s called beauty sleep for a reason.) All products are made with Slipsilk™, which uses the highest-grade mulberry silk, and which has been “scientifically tested by an independent third-party lab and shown to significantly reduce friction and absorb significantly less face cream.” If eye masks aren’t your thing, other items in the Holiday Collection include silk pillowcases, silk scrunchie sets and more.

3. Platterful Charcuterie Box $65-$114

Gone are the days of sending fancy steaks to your distant family and friends. Platterful offers an all-in-one Charcuterie Box Kit, which delivers everything needed to create the tastiest (and Insta-worthy) charcuterie board. Available as a monthly subscription or a one-time purchase, each box includes meats, cheeses and accompaniments including dried fruits and olives, along with step-by-step instructions and how-to videos to create a beautiful board. Platterful donates 10 meals to combat child hunger with every box ordered.

4. RYOBI ONE+ Wet/Dry Hand Vacuum Kit $69

Life can get messy. But RYOBI thinks it doesn’t have to be hard. The brand’s cordless Wet/Dry Hand Vacuum quickly cleans liquid spills and dry debris, with handheld portability for cleaning on the go. Additional accessories include a crevice tool for cleaning in tight spaces, a dust brush for cleaning delicate surfaces and a 2.0Ah battery and 18-volt charger.

5. COSORI Original Electric Gooseneck Kettle $69.99

Enjoy the perfect morning brew with Cosori’s Original Electric Gooseneck Kettle. Made of durable stainless steel, the kettle includes five temperature presets to give you the perfect temperature for various types of tea and coffee and a “hold temp” setting to keep your water warm for up to 60 minutes. The sleek gooseneck design makes it countertop-ready.

$$$$: Up to $100

1. CHI Lava Travel Flat Iron $79.99

Give the gift of a perfect hair day, whether at home or on-the-go. Made with volcanic lava-infused flat plates to provide gentle, consistent heat during styling, CHI’s Lava Travel Flat Iron is compact for easy travel without compromising on functionality. Through its digital screen, you can select from a range of temperature options. Plus, the flat iron will automatically shut off after one hour, so you’ll never have to worry if you left the heat on.

2. Courant Catch:1 Classics $80

An elevated wireless charger, the Catch:1 Classics is wrapped in high-quality Italian pebble grain leather and aluminum alloy for a sleek look fit for any room of the house. But it does more than just look nice. The device houses a large charging coil to quickly charge while reducing dead zones and is compatible with Apple and Android products. For those with a lower budget, the Catch:1 Essentials is a great alternative sister charger for only $40.

3. Skullcandy Push True Wireless Active Earbuds $79.99

An OG pioneer in music on-the-go, Skullcandy’s new Push Active True Wireless Earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant, with comfortable ear hangers built for workouts and adventures alike. They feature Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology, which offers hands-free voice activation so you can control your music or even trigger your phone camera to take the perfect selfie. Push Active delivers 44 hours of listening time between the charging case and buds. Plus, your earbuds tell you how much battery is left every time you remove them from the case.

4. RYOBI ONE+ Cordless Random Orbital Sander Kit $99

Is your family member spending all their time remodeling furniture for TikTok? RYOBI’s Random Orbit Sander Kit produces 10,000 orbits per minute to provide a swirl-free finish to your next DIY project. This all-new sander was designed for quick sandpaper swapping with its easy hook and loop sanding pad base and runs on 40% reduced vibration for an overall smoother finish.

5. Cosori 4.0-Quart Smart Air Fryer $99.99

This one’s for the health-minded home cook. Cosori’s Lite 4.0-Quart Smart Air Fryer has seven key cooking functions (Chicken, Fries, Keep Warm, Preheat, Bacon, Steak and Veggies). Plus, it can cook meals in mere minutes. Don’t let its compact frame fool you; the 4-quart capacity and temperature range up to 450 F make no compromises. The air fryer is smart control-enabled, meaning you can monitor your cooking, find recipes and more from your smartphone.

