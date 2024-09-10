The 10 Best Freelance Gigs—And What You Need to Get Started in Each

In a world where people are experiencing increasing levels of workplace burnout—which is fueling a widespread desire to find more work-life balance—freelance careers, sometimes called gig work or consulting, are attracting more and more American workers.

In an Upwork study, researchers found that 64 million Americans freelanced in 2023, making up 38% of the U.S. workforce and adding $1.27 trillion to the country’s economy. Of the generations that freelanced most frequently, Gen Z professionals topped the list at 52%, followed by millennials at 44%.

Upwork’s 2023 Freelance Forward survey also showed that 47% of freelancers (roughly 30 million people) provide services such as IT, computer programming, marketing and business consulting. Among the company’s list of the best gig economy jobs, food delivery drivers, freelance writers and online tutors ranked in the top three, followed by graphic designers, short-term rental hosts and virtual assistants. Others make a living dog walking or pet sitting, performing task-based gigs, delivery driving, providing home improvement services, managing social media or transcribing audio files.

Some gig work is more specialized, and those with specific degrees or certifications might see more success. For others, just a bit of know-how and perseverance is enough.

Below, freelancers share the ins and outs of life in each industry and some tips for those just starting out:

1. Social media manager

What it is: According to ZipRecruiter, responsibilities include creating social media strategies and content for social media marketing, which can include videos, content calendars and email blasts.

Education, certifications or experience: There are degrees and certifications in social media marketing available for those who are interested, but they aren’t required. Hands-on experience and a strong portfolio of completed work are extremely important for obtaining a role.

Words of advice: “Get experience however you can,” says Christina Catania, freelancer and founder of Burro Social Co. in Los Angeles. She provides social media management, digital advertising and email marketing services. “Start by getting serious about your own social media accounts or kick off a personal project to add to your portfolio. In this industry, the barrier to entry is low, but there’s a lot of competition.”

She adds, “You’ll need a portfolio to showcase your skills—even if it starts with your own personal projects. Another fantastic way to build experience is by offering virtual assistant or social media coordinator services to a more experienced professional who can mentor you.”

Income: Expect to make between $1,500 and $6,000 for a monthly retainer, Catania says.

2. Financial consulting, advising or planning

What it is: “A typical day in my role involves a mix of client consultations, financial analysis and strategic planning,” says Brian Quigley, a finance professional and the founder of Beacon Lending in Denver. “I start by reviewing client financial portfolios, conducting in-depth analyses and coming up with personalized financial strategies to address their needs. Throughout the day, I engage in client meetings, follow-ups and research to stay abreast of market trends and regulatory changes.”

Education, certifications or experience: You can become a certified financial planner (CFP) or chartered financial consultant through the CFP Board. Additional requirements to attain certifications can vary.

“As a finance expert with a focus on consulting, my journey started with a passion for helping individuals navigate complex financial landscapes,” Quigley says. “Over the years, I’ve developed my skills in providing financial solutions to clients facing diverse challenges. My main focus now lies in offering finance consulting services [and] specializing in assisting credit-challenged borrowers, foreign nationals and individuals with intricate financial situations.”

Words of advice: “For individuals considering a career in finance consulting, my top advice would be to focus on building strong relationships with clients and industry contacts,” he adds. “Effective communication, empathy and a thorough understanding of financial principles are key. Furthermore, staying updated on industry trends and regulations is crucial for providing informed guidance to clients. Finally, maintaining high ethical standards and transparency in all dealings is essential for long-term success in finance consulting.”

Income: Beginners can make “between $1,500 [and] $2,500 per month,” according to Quigley.

3. Cybersecurity consultant

What it is: A cybersecurity consultant protects and optimizes businesses’ networks through security evaluations, security policies and responses if a threat occurs.

Education, certifications or experience: A bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity or cyber threat intelligence training and certification through GIAC are recommended. Experience in technical support is also helpful, as is the ability to explain tech in a way that others can understand.

Words of advice: “Taking on a few different roles has given me a well-rounded introduction to this industry,” says Michael Robert, a cybersecurity specialist and tech professional. “The income isn’t enough to rely on solely at this point, but it allows me to acquire new skills and make professional connections. For anyone starting out, I’d recommend gaining experience in a few of these entry-level areas before advancing your specializations. Just start small and be willing to constantly learn. Opportunities will come.”

Income: According to Payscale, a cybersecurity consultant’s average annual salary is $96,000.

4. Event staffing

What it is: A variety of roles can fall under event staffing, including bartending, catering and modeling, says Daniel Meursing, CEO and founder of Premier Staff, an event staffing agency located in New York and Los Angeles. These roles support various events, including concerts and trade shows.

Education, certifications or experience: Depending on your particular role, some certifications may be required. These can differ by state, so it’s important that you understand your state’s regulations. Certifications can include, but are not limited to, food safety, bartending licensing, CPR and first aid, Meursing explains.

“Beyond these specific certifications, developing strong communication, problem-solving and customer service skills is essential for success in the event staffing world,” Meursing says. “Hands-on experience and a positive, professional attitude can go a long way in building your reputation and securing future gigs.”

Words of advice: “Stay open to new opportunities and be willing to take on a variety of roles to gain experience and expand your skill set,” he adds.

Income: Depending on your role, hourly rates range from $15 to $200, according to Meursing.

5. Bookkeeping

What it is: If you’re a numbers person who enjoys keeping a balanced checkbook, bookkeeping might be a great fit for you. Responsibilities include managing accounts payable and receivable, reconciling bank statements and recording transactions, according to Leo Smigel, a personal finance professional and the founder of Analyzing Alpha in Pennsylvania.

Education, certifications or experience: Basic math skills are a must. You can also gain a bookkeeping certification through the National Association of Certified Public Bookkeepers.

Words of advice: “Whether you need flexible income or career experience, freelancing can open many doors in finance,” Smigel says. “The work may involve evenings and weekends but also allows schedule control. With solid work, your reputation will spread through word of mouth.”

Income: You can expect to make $19–$24 per hour, according to Salary.com

6. Freelance floral design

What it is: When it comes to combining creativity and fresh flowers, floral design is a great gig to consider. As a freelance floral designer, you can create bouquets, table decor and event decorations.

Education, certifications or experience: For this gig, no credentials are required.

“One of the ways I started in the floral design industry was to freelance design for other florists,” says Leneille Moon, a floral designer and the owner of Special Event Factory in Atlanta. “You begin by helping with event setup and breakdowns, then you can transition to filling buckets and processing [and] prepping flowers for the designers to use. After a while, if they see your skills progressing, you can help with the large installations, as most of those are ‘cut [and] stick here’ by greening out the backdrops for designers to add florals. Then you will move on to designing small arrangements, wedding personals and centerpieces—and if [your] friends and family start hiring [and] referring you, then you start to make some really good side money.”

Words of advice: “Use YouTube [Shorts] and [Instagram] Reels to learn floral design technique[s] and buy grocery store or farmer’s market flowers to practice at home,” Moon advises.

Income: According to ZipRecruiter, floral designers make around $18 per hour, depending on location and experience.

7. Social media researcher

What it is: Do you enjoy scrolling through social media? Do you have a pulse on what might be the next viral trend? Being a social media researcher might be right up your alley.

“The idea is [to] scroll on social media, and when you find viral trends or viral content ideas, you can send them to the [client] as ideas for their next content piece,” says Katya Varbanova, brand marketing professional and CEO of Viral Marketing Stars®. “This way, the [client] is able to create relevant, impactful content and bring [in] more customers without paying for ads. They win, [and] you win.”

Education, certifications or experience: “All you need is a passion for scrolling on social media and consuming content on TikTok, Instagram, X, etc.,” Varbanova says. “Most businesses are too busy and don’t have the time to keep up with what’s going viral online, so they could benefit from people who are chronically on social media to keep a pulse on what’s going viral on certain topics, niches, etc. And if you’re Gen Z and understand Gen Z culture, you have a massive advantage that many businesses who want to reach those audiences do not.”

Words of advice: “Read books on human psychology, as most of social media is about understanding human behavior more than understanding social media algorithms,” she adds.

Income: Social media researchers charge a minimum of $300 per month for two to three hours per week of work with each client, according to Varbanova.

8. Wedding officiant

What it is: As a wedding officiant, you are an important part of a couple’s special day. Not only do you lead the wedding ceremony, but you’re also responsible for making sure key paperwork is correctly completed and submitted to make the marriage official.

Education, certifications or experience: Some credentialing is required, depending on where you live. It’s also helpful to have experience with public speaking and know the legal requirements of filing marriage certificates and paperwork.

Words of advice: “This is rewarding work for anyone who enjoys public speaking and values the institution of marriage,” says Rev. Rachel Norman, a wedding officiant in Toronto, Canada. “I recommend looking for an agency that can help find couples or researching the credentialing requirements in a given jurisdiction. Referrals are key, so getting some successful ceremonies under one’s belt can often lead to doing other ceremonies.”

Income: Officiants typically make $150 to $400 per wedding, Norman says.

9. Event planning and volunteer recruiter

What it is: It takes a village to run an event—and a lot of volunteers. An event planning and volunteer recruiter helps recruit, schedule and manage volunteers for large-scale events like marathons.

Education, certifications or experience: “I have a bachelor’s and a master’s [degree], but almost anyone can do this if they have a passion and a deep love for the events industry and the people in it,” says Mira Reverente, an independent event planner and volunteer manager, volunteer recruiter and owner of Got Volunteers?

“You have to love the long hours, the repetitive emails, being on your feet for [one to four] days, depending on the length of the event, and the unpredictability [and] go-with-the-flow mentality of events,” she adds.

Words of advice: “Psych yourself up for the long hours of standing, walking and carrying things around,” she says. “Always be positive. Smile even if you don’t feel like it.”

Income: Pay typically falls between $5,000 and $10,000 per project or event, according to Reverente.

10. Financial content creator or writer

What it is: Money can be a confusing and complex topic. A financial content creator explains and defines financial concepts in a simpler format for their audience using social media, videos or email newsletters.

Education, certifications or experience: You need to be a certified financial planner (CFP), chartered financial consultant or chartered life underwriter to qualify as a financial content creator or writer. CFPs complete coursework and take an exam, and they must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline, while other types of consultants don’t necessarily have to.

Words of advice: “Finance is a huge umbrella, so narrow your focus to an area you genuinely love learning and writing about,” says Steven Kibbel, a CFP and financial consultant at Prop Firm App, a website dedicated to proprietary trading and investment strategies. “Creating valuable content that readers love should be your top priority. Spend time researching and make sure your writing is engaging—that’s how you’ll build a loyal following…. When the time is right, you can start gingerly monetizing through advertising, affiliate marketing or offering premium content. But focus on value first, and the money will follow. Think quality over quantity.”

Income: Content creators can make an average of $56 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

This article originally appeared in the September issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine. Photo by DC Studio/Shutterstock.com