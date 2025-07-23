‘Time Flies’ Quotes to Make the Most of Every Day

Time is the silent thread weaving through every experience, shaping our memories and reminding us of life’s impermanence. Through poetic words and thoughtful reflections, these quotes about time passing are an invitation. They invite us to pause and appreciate the beauty in each fleeting moment. They can also encourage gratitude for the joys, lessons and changes that come over time. ‘Time flies’ quotes can help us remember to cherish every day.

From heartfelt to lighthearted, ‘time is flying’ by quotes remind us how easy it is for time to slip away. They can help us stay positive, be present and look for the good even when times are tough. Time doesn’t last forever, and remembering that can help us push forward and make it through. Use these sayings for inspiration, motivation or to share with someone who needs the reminder of how precious and fleeting time is.

Quotes About Time Passing to Appreciate Each Moment

These quotes beautifully capture the fleeting nature of time, inviting us to appreciate the richness of each moment. Even as time rushes forward and changes sweep through our lives, there’s a quiet beauty in recognizing the value of what we have now. These words inspire a sense of gratitude and wonder for the present. They can encourage us to savor the simple joys. They can remind us to embrace healing and find meaning in both the light and shadow of our days.

“Enjoy the moment. You won’t have it again.” —Frank Sonnenberg, The Path to a Meaningful Life

“I blinked my eyes / and in an instant, / decades had passed.” —John Mark Green, Taste the Wild Wonder: Poems

“It is impossible for me to remember how many days or weeks went by in this way. Time is round, and it rolls quickly.” —Nikos Kazantzakis, Saint Francis

“The minutes rushed past, without compassion for my enthusiasm.” —Nicola Lecca, Ritratto notturno (Farfalle)

“The future came and went in the mildly discouraging way that futures do.” —Neil Gaiman, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch

“Love, built on beauty, soon as beauty, dies.” —John Donne, The Complete English Poems

“All things pass…Perhaps the passage of time is a kind of healing, or a kind of salvation granted equally to all people.” —Mizuki Nomura, Book Girl and the Suicidal Mime

“Time falls on us, like rain, it falls like rain until we drown in it, and sometimes, it’s like the drains overflow, and time just—pools up, it seeps, it gathers in the corners.” —Michael Montoure, Slices

“It has been said, ‘time heals all wounds.’ I do not agree. The wounds remain. In time, the mind, protecting its sanity, covers them with scar tissue and the pain lessens. But it is never gone.” —Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy

“A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.” —Charles Darwin, The Life & Letters of Charles Darwin

“Unfortunately, the clock is ticking, the hours are going by. The past increases, the future recedes. Possibilities decreasing, regrets mounting.” —Haruki Murakami, Dance Dance Dance

“She wanted none of those days to end, and it was always with disappointment that she watched the darkness stride forward. ” —Markus Zusak, The Book Thief

Related: 45 of the Most Inspirational Quotes

Motivational Time Sayings to Help Us Use It Wisely

Time is one of our most precious resources. These “time flew” quotes encourage us to overcome fear, embrace new beginnings and listen to our hearts, highlighting that every moment offers a fresh opportunity for growth and joy. By reflecting on these insights, we’re reminded that time, once spent, cannot be reclaimed—so it’s up to us to make each moment count and create a life rich with meaning and fulfillment.

“Don’t allow life to pass you by because you are afraid of [looking] stupid.” —Richie Norton, The Power of Starting Something Stupid: How to Crush Fear, Make Dreams Happen, and Live without Regret

“You can start anew at any given moment. Life is just the passage of time and it’s up to you to pass it as you please.” —Charlotte Eriksson, You’re Doing Just Fine

“There comes a time when the world gets quiet and the only thing left is your own heart. So you’d better learn the sound of it. Otherwise, you’ll never understand what it’s saying.” —Sarah Dessen, Just Listen

“It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important.” —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

“There are moments when I wish I could roll back the clock and take all the sadness away, but I have the feeling that if I did, the joy would be gone as well.” —Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember

“And therein lies the whole of man’s plight. Human time does not turn in a circle; it runs ahead in a straight line. That is why man cannot be happy: happiness is the longing for repetition.” —Milan Kundera, The Unbearable Lightness of Being

“Until you value yourself, you won’t value your time. Until you value your time, you will not do anything with it.” —M. Scott Peck, The Road Less Traveled: A New Psychology of Love, Traditional Values and Spiritual Growth

“Time is a gift, given to you, given to give you the time you need, the time you need to have the time of your life.” —Norton Juster, The Phantom Tollbooth

Related: 75 Wise Quotes for a Better Life

‘Time Flies’ Sayings to Make Anyone Smile

These witty “time flies” sayings capture the quirks of growing older with a sense of humor and optimism. These cheerful quotes help us embrace the flow of time with laughter and a light heart, making them perfect for brightening up social media posts or sharing with friends over text.

“It seemed time flies when you aren’t having fun.” —Jason Medina, The Manhattanville Incident: An Undead Novel

“Albert Einstein was never clear if he believed in time travel, but had he raised a toddler, he certainly would have.” —Michael R French, Once Upon a Lie

“Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.” —Marthe Troly-Curtin, Phrynette Married

“Time is a game played beautifully by children.” —Heraclitus, Fragments

“Those who make the worst use of their time are the first to complain of its brevity.” —Jean de La Bruyère, Les Caractères

“The future came and went in the mildly discouraging way that futures do.” —Neil Gaiman, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch

“Lost time is never found again.” —Benjamin Franklin, Poor Richard’s Almanack

“Inelegantly, and without my consent, time passed.” —Miranda July, No One Belongs Here More Than You

“Everything takes time. Bees have to move very fast to stay still.” —David Foster Wallace, Brief Interviews with Hideous Men

“Time moves slowly, but passes quickly.” —Alice Walker, The Color Purple

Time Moves On: Quotes to Help Us Reflect

Quotes about time passing remind us that the nature of time is constant change—moments slip away, seasons shift and what once was can become something entirely new. Through these sayings, we reflect on how time shapes our experiences, transforms our perspectives and gently urges us to grow. Whether used for inspiration or reflection, such quotes highlight the inevitability of change and encourage us to appreciate the present while embracing the possibilities that come with the passage of time.

“Some hours are long and some days are short. Find time to cherish the small moments.” —Juliette Rose Kerr, To Fill a Jar With Water

“The most beautiful moments always seemed to accelerate and slip beyond one’s grasp just when you want to hold onto them for as long as possible.” —E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly

“Four days will quickly steep themselves in nights; Four nights will quickly dream away the time; And then the moon, like to a silver bow new bent in heaven, shall behold the night of our solemnities.” —William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

“It has all gone so fast, Duke. Like a dream. How is it the days crawl by and yet the years fly?” —Lawrence Sanders, The Anderson Tapes

“You never know what’s going to be in the garden in June when you’re looking at it in January.” —Corey Ann Haydu, The Careful Undressing of Love

“I blink January’s lashes / and gush down December’s cheeks.” —Sanober Khan, Turquoise Silence

“The strongest of all warriors are these two — Time and Patience.” —Leo Tolstoy, War and Peace

“Time takes it all, whether you want it to or not.” —Stephen King, The Green Mile

“Time is a slippery thing: lose hold of it once, and its string might sail out of your hands forever.” —Anthony Doerr, All the Light We Cannot See

“Time can be a greedy thing-sometimes it steals the details for itself.” —Khaled Hosseini, The Kite Runner

“Life is a funny thing. We only get so many years to live it, so we have to do everything we can to make sure those years are as full as they can be. We shouldn’t waste time on things that might happen someday, or maybe even never.” —Colleen Hoover, It Ends with Us

“I give you this to take with you: Nothing remains as it was. If you know this, you can / begin again, with pure joy in the uprooting.” —Judith Minty, Letters to My Daughters

Short ‘Time Flies’ Quotes for All the Memories

These original “time flies on” quotes by SUCCESS® contributors offer fresh, thought-provoking perspectives on the passage of time, making them perfect for social media posts or photo captions. Each quote captures the fleeting nature of moments and the importance of cherishing the present, providing inspiration and reflection in just a few words. Whether you’re looking to add depth to a photo or share a meaningful thought with your followers, these unique expressions are ideal for making your posts stand out and resonate with others.

“Time whispers by while we’re busy shouting.”

“Time tiptoes—suddenly, it’s gone.”

“The present is a fleeting guest.”

“Each second is a silent goodbye.”

“The future arrives before we’re ready.”

“Time dances on, never missing a beat.”

“Moments vanish, but their echoes remain.”

“Time’s flight leaves wisdom in its wake.”

“We count hours, but time counts us.”

“Time flies—hold tight to what matters.”

“Time slips away, but its lessons stay.”

“The moment you notice time, it’s already gone.”

“Time’s passage is life’s greatest illusion.”

“Every tick is a step further from yesterday.”

Living Fully in Every Moment

As we journey through life, these quotes gently remind us that every moment is unique and irreplaceable. By appreciating each day and cherishing the memories we create, we find meaning in both the ordinary and the extraordinary. May these words encourage you to embrace the present, celebrate your story and find comfort in knowing that every tick of the clock adds depth to the tapestry of your life.

Photo by My Ocean Production/Shutterstock.