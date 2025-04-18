Do You Want To Thrive in 2025? Join Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Special Guests at This Free 3-Day Virtual Event

Before a garden can grow, it starts with a single seed. That seed can transform acres of dirt into a blanket of colors so vibrant, the sun wants to look at it all day.

Ideas grow exactly the same way. They can become so big and, often, so transformative that people can’t help but gravitate toward the individuals to whom they belong. That’s how Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins went from a single conversation on a golf course in 2018 to a business partnership that led to some of the biggest live launches in internet history.



The two friends were already quite successful in their own careers but couldn’t deny the value of sharing their combined 76 years of knowledge and success in the self-education space. Because the industry changed both their lives, they knew the tools they’ve been using could help others change their lives, too.

That golf course conversation turned into a business plan for Mastermind.com, a platform that teaches people to turn their life experiences, skills, hobbies and passions into something actionable. Today, says Graziosi, their company is one of the biggest self-education portals for those who want to turn their life experience into a product.

Thrive in 2025 with Graziosi and Robbins

Graziosi, a testament to the power of life experience as fuel for business success, knows in his core that his personal journey gave him exactly what he needed for the platform he has today. His entrepreneurial path started with chopping firewood, then to fixing up and selling cars, buying his first tow truck and owning a collision shop. Next, he bought an apartment building—then 30 buildings, built houses and filmed his first infomercial, creating a course, Think A Little Different. He wrote a NYT-bestselling book, Be A Real Estate Millionaire, which led to a coaching program that steered Graziosi toward becoming the number one real estate educator in the world for those looking to get into their first house.

When he and Robbins launched their first live event in 2018, they had 280,000 attendees from across the world. In 2023, their event with Matthew McConaughey, The Art of Livin’, drew 2 million viewers globally, and their Time to Rise Summit in 2025 had 1.2 million participants. Attendance for Thrive in 2025, a free, three-day virtual live event on May 15–May 17, 2025, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. PT., is expected to draw an equally high number of participants, so be prepared to feel the energy of strangers from all corners of the world, all ready to turn their life experience into a business they love.

We sat down with Graziosi to ask for a sneak preview of the event, and these were his responses.

SUCCESS: What can people expect to learn about at the event?

Dean Graziosi: Attendees will be guided through the exact road map to transform their expertise, passions and life experiences into a thriving business and lifestyle that aligns with their goals. They’ll gain clarity and direction to confidently navigate 2025’s rapidly evolving world and recognize the best opportunities to create impact and income.

They’ll learn the strategies, tools and mindset needed to package their expertise, attract the right audience and create sustainable success.

They’ll recognize their true worth and will learn how to turn their knowledge and life experiences into a thriving, purpose-driven business that serves others while creating financial freedom.

S: Who do you and Tony want to join you for Thrive in 2025?

DG: I want somebody who’s unfulfilled in their career. I want the badass without a blueprint…. I want the PTA mom everybody comes to for advice…. I think so many amazing women and men know they’re meant for more, but they’re not sure how to get there. They’re unfulfilled in what they’re currently doing, but they want someone to hold their hand and take them on a journey. And I think that’s what we do. So if somebody’s not in love with what they do, their business isn’t doing what they thought [it would do], they know they’re a badass, but they just hadn’t had anybody show them the path to get there, then they should show up and spend a couple days with us.

S: What’s one thing you’re excited to unveil at this event that no one has seen yet?

DG: The last year, things have truly changed… Tony and I have worked on an AI that thinks like him and I…. Go have a conversation with our AI… it also downloaded and learned how I market, how I strategize, how I implement, how I fulfill on customers, how Tony gets in your head and makes sure you don’t stop. So people have the opportunity now to not be alone.

A lot of people fail in business and entrepreneurship because they might have the blueprint, but they don’t have accountability. They don’t have a partner, they don’t have a guide. And we’re going to show people now that the world has changed, that they don’t have to be alone anymore. They don’t have to guess on things. They don’t have to be stuck on the blank page. They don’t have to lose momentum because they don’t know what to do next. We’re going to show people how to integrate AI into what they do so they can start off on third base.

The game has definitely changed. It’s a new world, and people who might have been hesitating in the past to do their own thing, I think they’re going to see that now is the perfect time.

S: Any special guests joining you?

DG: Jay Shetty and Matthew McConaughey are going to be there, as well as Jillian Turecki, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, Lisa Nichols, Gary Brecka and Tony Robbins, of course! We’ve got some great people coming for the event!

