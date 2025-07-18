Thrift Shopping: Finding Deals (and Sustainability) in Uncertain Economic Times

Amid rising prices, manufacturing disruptions and a fluctuating economy, one aspect of retail still seems to be thriving: the secondhand market. Once associated with bargain hunters and vintage lovers, thrifting is now becoming mainstream as a smarter, cheaper way to shop.

According to a 2025 resale report by ThredUP, the secondhand apparel market should reach $367 billion globally by 2029. Fueling this growth is a combination of economic caution, environmental awareness and a desire for individuality in what we wear and how we decorate our homes. In addition to this, Capital One Shopping reports that 93% of Americans shop online for second hand items—and as of 2024, this market in the U.S. is worth an estimated $50 billion, up 30% from 2023.

This shift has paved the way for a new wave of independent vintage and resale businesses, often with creative, curated approaches that meet the growing demand for unique, affordable and eco-conscious finds.

Passion meets purpose

For successful resalers, thrifting is more than saving money—it’s also about establishing meaningful connections and finding pieces that evoke nostalgia and joy. These business owners must also have a keen eye for the right inventory—but that’s only part of the equation.

Dallas-based reseller Brittany Roman—who turned her fashion hobby into Tribute to My Closet, a full-time business that helps people find timeless style without the waste of fast fashion—says that she tracks what’s trending and builds inventory around seasonality and demand. “It’s not just about what’s cute,” she explains. “It’s about staying ahead of what people will be craving next and ensuring that I’m stocked with pieces that feel both timely and timeless.”

Meanwhile in Skokie, Illinois, Midge “Cheez” Ripoli and Lucy Rendler-Kaplan turned years of festival and market finds into Chez Lu’s Extraordinary Finds, a new storefront with a fast-growing local following. Ripoli admits that sourcing is still an evolving process of learning what people want and, more importantly, what they don’t want. For him, there’s more trial and error involved—but ultimately, he chooses pieces that seem like they could be part of someone’s story.

“We do a lot of online auctions, and we are on an estate sale email list so we know when and where the great estate sales are,” he says. “Plus, getting to know the people that run them is a bonus too.”

The cyclical nature of retail

As we have all seen in recent years, retail trends are famously cyclical. Styles like ‘90s cargo pants, Y2K rhinestone tops and ‘80s oversized blazers have all made major comebacks, proving that what was once old often becomes the next big thing again in fashion. This reflects a culture that’s eager to reclaim its identity through personal expression and nostalgic comfort.

Roman notes a significant uptick in boho and western fashion in particular, like fringe jackets, concho belts and embroidered denim. “These styles are rooted in vintage, and most mass retailers aren’t offering the real deal unless it comes with a hefty price tag,” she says. “[But] I can source authentic, one-of-a-kind pieces that no one else has—and offer them at an accessible price.”

Meanwhile, Chez Lu’s has seen a wave of interest in ‘90s items. “I think there is a ton of demand because everybody wants that one thing they had as a kid or their friend had [that they can afford now],” Ripoli says.

But this emotional connection isn’t just about fashion. Ripoli and Rendler-Kaplan often stage items in playful, themed vignettes—like a little ‘70s breakfast nook or a wicker backyard chair with matching wicker furniture—to help people visualize how secondhand can be cool, cohesive and fun.

Digitizing thrifting

Technology has also streamlined the resale process, according to both Ripoli and Roman, offering new ways to scale businesses and reach broader audiences. Tools like saved search alerts, AI-generated pricing suggestions, and social commerce features on Instagram and Facebook Marketplace have made discovering and flipping vintage finds easier than ever.

Roman, who sells primarily on platforms like Depop and Instagram, uses Pinterest to stay ahead of fashion cycles. She also leans heavily on her Notes app to track client preferences, wish lists and inventory. “I use saved searches to track specific brands or pieces I know my clients want, but the real magic still lies in knowing your customer,” she adds. “It’s not just reselling—it’s curating.”

For Chez Lu, social media is both an inspiration and a learning tool. “We have learned a lot by looking at other vintage stores’ Insta[gram] accounts or Facebook accounts for ways that we could do things better,” Ripoli says.

Epic thrift scores

Every reseller has that one unforgettable moment when a dusty secondhand gem turns to gold. For Chez Lu‘s, it was a beat-up bamboo birdcage chair that Ripoli and Rendler-Kaplan fixed and posted online. A customer who came to see it told them it was a rare ‘60s piece that was worth five times more than they had listed it for.

“She actually paid us a lot more than we had it up for when she really didn’t have to. But that was a game changer because we really started looking at everything a lot differently,” Ripoli says.

Roman’s best flip was a $300 leather Cuyana bag that she found for $4.99. She resold it for $150 to a customer, who then posted a video sharing how excited she was to get a luxury item for less. “I could tell it made her feel elevated and stylish—and that’s the kind of moment that makes this work feel special,” Roman adds.

Thrifting tips

Here are a few tips from Roman to help you score some epic pieces on your next thrifting trip:

Go in with a checklist of items you want.

Don’t get stuck on sizing—try on pieces that might not be your size or in your normal clothing section.

Shop the whole rack, not just what’s at eye level.

Check fabric labels on clothing items, especially for high-quality brands.

Why resale is here to stay

As both Roman and Ripoli have seen, thrifting’s greatest strength is its relevance. And it isn’t just for the budget shoppers or families that are trying to make ends meet, either. Major brands like Zara, Levi’s and Lululemon have launched their own pre-owned programs, while luxury labels like Coach also offer refurbished resale pieces.

“It’s not just about saving clothes from landfills—it’s about creating a slower, smarter way to shop,” Roman says.

After all, as Ripoli adds, “people are always going to want to get rid of their stuff, and other people are always going to want those gems.” And for the resellers who are riding this cycle, the thrill of the hunt never gets old.

