This Is What Championing Women in the Workplace Looks Like to Me

If you can see it, you can be it.

I grew up seeing and experiencing powerful women in powerful positions. In my formative years in the workplace, women were the voice of the customers. They created products and services of value. They led successful organizations. Ultimately, they told the story of the company.

It never occurred to me that these attributes were unique because I grew up in an environment where I saw it happening every day.

Again, I gravitate to a place and a leadership team that champions diversity and seeks ways to activate and celebrate success. Being a media and personal development company, it’s our responsibility to produce content that helps people. It’s a privilege to uncover what will be the most actionable information and meaningful advice for readers and for our team.

Share success

To be an impactful leader you have to be aware and share success. That awareness is gained through collaboration and action to create an environment where people thrive.

Observe, listen and relate to your surroundings and audience. Contribute and feature successes frequently so others can connect, see it and be it.

As part of a growth-oriented company and navigating a path forward—communication is of the highest order. With that comes clear and direct feedback to chart where the organization is headed and how each individual is connected to that larger vision of success.

Invest in connection

Now more than ever, it’s important to connect with your team, be accessible and have the pulse on how others are feeling about the current environment and the landscape of change. It takes time to create a level of trust and openness—that investment is the foundation of a strong team.

The world is polarized—politically, economically, socially. Layer in pandemic and a combined home and workplace and people can feel that intensity. There are a lot of uncertainties and people in pain right now.

Give people permission to take a break to come to terms with change and feel supported.

Act with empathy and intention

Empathy is your antenna; hone your communication skills. As leaders we need to listen to understand, and understand to relate. Achievements in the workplace are a direct result of an elevated ability to communicate and act with purpose.

Seek places that showcase diversity and celebrate success. I’ve intentionally selected and stayed at companies that value women and diversity. And as a friend and colleague once shared: When you go up in an elevator, send the elevator back down to lift others up.

Thank you to Cecilia Meis, our editor-in-chief for her vision, collaboration and action. Welcome to the first issue of SUCCESS that celebrates and honors women—wholly envisioned and produced by women.

