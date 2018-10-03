These 2 Successful People Are Dr. Oz’s Greatest Mentors

For Mehmet Oz, M.D., mentorship doesn’t just entail a one-hour phone call each week. Mentorship is about finding people you admire, studying what they’re doing, and thinking about how you can emulate their actions.

Two primary people have served as mentors in Oz’s life.

Oprah Winfrey

Ever since her first appearance on his Discovery Channel show, Second Opinion with Dr. Oz, Oprah has served as a role model for him. “She’s mentored a lot of people from afar,” he says. “She’s mentored me from up close.”

Oz says he admires Oprah’s drive, which is fairness and truth, not financial success.

“She’s a great teacher,” he says. “She also understood how to teach America deep lessons. People don’t change based on what they are told, they change based on what they feel. Oprah knew that. Great leaders know that.”

Dr. Gerald Lemole

Gerald Lemole, M.D., Oz’s father-in-law, is also a cardiothoracic surgeon. He influenced Oz because he showed him that even highly talented, traditionally trained doctors could be spiritual and incorporate alternative forms of medicine into their practice.

“My father-in-law, besides being a fantastic heart surgeon, very talented, innovative and creative, is also a deeply spiritual person,” Oz says.

Lemole was also a renegade, playing rock music in the operating room in the 1970s, which was unheard of at the time. “He felt that what you hear in the operating room can influence both you, the doctor, but also the patient, and so he played music in the OR,” Oz says. Now, this practice is widely used in operating rooms across the country.

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

