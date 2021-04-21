The SUCCESS Line Episode 03: Talking Your Way into the C-Suite with Dan

Dan has a successful consulting business, but he feels the company could make a big leap forward if he can get his product in front of some bigger decision makers. He wants to know how to get more people in the C-Suite aware of his offerings. Rory starts with breaking down the dynamics behind reach and reputation. He then offers concrete suggestions for how to turn this new understanding into real-world results.

