The Secret to Leveling Up Your Business Is Not What You Think

The dream to succeed is, of course, exciting. There’s this hope that as an entrepreneur you’ll get to impact lives, create jobs and make a lot of money. Plus there is always the enticing lure that, if you can win, you’ll be rewarded with personal freedom and meaningful influence.

But the day-to-day looks more like rejection and setbacks and problems and pain. It can leave us feeling stressed and anxious and worried that we don’t have enough leads to generate sales, we won’t have enough cash flow to make payroll, or that we don’t have enough margin to reinvest to build the business—and the life—we truly want.

I know that because my wife and I have started different seven-figure businesses, one eight-figure business, and are now on a journey to another new eight-figure business.

I love entrepreneurs. I am an entrepreneur! And I was raised by a single mom who was in direct sales—which I very much think of as intrapreneurship—so I’ve been around it my entire life.

One of the things I have learned is that to become a more successful entrepreneur, you need to become a better person. You need to develop your character, integrity, perseverance and acumen. As you learn more about sales, marketing, customer service and leadership, you’ll grow. Your financial intelligence and ability to manage cash flows, and understand valuations, systems and structures must improve. All of this growth is crucial for an entrepreneur.

This is why I am so excited, honored and humbled to introduce myself as the new Entrepreneurship Editor of SUCCESS.

I took this post because I believe in SUCCESS—not only the magazine, but the platform, the team and everything else that goes with it.

I have been a student of personal development my entire life, and I believe it is one of the key differentiators that helped me become a New York Times best-selling author, a hall of fame speaker and, for the most part, a pretty successful entrepreneur all before the age of 40.

My role as Entrepreneurship Editor is to, hopefully, be an instructor and encourager for you, to share great ideas and pragmatic insights that will help you on your path.

But I actually consider this role as being one that’s more of a professional student. As entrepreneurs, we’re so used to being the teachers that too often we forget we must also continue to study.

So I’m going to learn alongside you. I’m going to interview some of the greatest entrepreneurs, strategists and thought leaders in the world through my new podcast. In this column and across the SUCCESS digital channels, like Achievers.SUCCESS.com, I’m going to share with you the results of experiments that we try in our own various businesses.

I am the co-founder of a company called Brand Builders Group. I’m also the author of Take the Stairs and another book called Procrastinate on Purpose, which was the basis for my viral TEDx talk called How to Multiply Time.

Those two books are the starting point of what I’ve learned thus far about becoming an ultra-performer. The next part of my journey, here at SUCCESS, is all about helping you build a better business while you continue to develop yourself personally.

Our team will work tirelessly to find and codify the most useful strategies and insights you can use to grow your business and your impact. We’re here to help you develop the tactical skills needed to be an entrepreneur and to provide you with the necessary inspiration and encouragement to help you keep going.

I really believe, both for myself and for you, that if you want to become a better entrepreneur, you simply need to become a better person.

I look forward to going on this journey with you.



This article originally appeared in the May/June 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo courtesy of © Nick Onken