The Power Look You Need to Get Ahead

Women are succeeding in their careers now more than ever. We’re making our voices heard and our hard work noticed, and we’re rising to the top because we believe in ourselves.

You have to believe in yourself, and what you wear to the office matters. Your appearance represents how you see yourself, and if you want to be powerful, you must first look and feel powerful.

Whether you are aiming for a promotion, leading an important meeting or presenting a groundbreaking idea, you need to project confidence—and that starts with your outfit. Here are a few ways to dress for the occasion while remaining coordinated, comfortable and professional.

Wear your favorite outfit.

You should always dress to impress at your job. When you like the way you look, you will feel great about yourself and your confidence will radiate, becoming noticeable to your boss and co-workers. Wear an outfit that feels familiar and boosts your mood instantly. That could mean stepping into a tailored power suit, donning your favorite dress or grabbing your go-to handbag.

You can use your company’s dress code and the office environment as guidelines, but aim to outshine your usual everyday attire. Choose an outfit that makes you feel strong, confident and powerful. The idea is to portray and project so much confidence that it is contagious to your fellow employees. They will be subconsciously more inclined to listen, act and support you with intention.

Pay attention to fit.

Your clothes should fit well and give you room to move around comfortably. When you have a lot on your plate—both in your mind and on your desk—you want to avoid uncomfortable clothing adding to your stress levels. The calmer you are when leading a meeting or confronting your boss for a raise, the better you will be at expressing your wants and needs for your career.

Accessorize accordingly.

Opt for simple, classic pieces like a gold watch, kitten heels or a black leather handbag. Speaking of handbags, pick one that’s large enough to fit your laptop or files but not so large that it’s cumbersome to carry to and from business meetings. Stick to a structured shape, which appears more put-together, and choose a style with plenty of internal pockets to stay organized.

The great thing about fashion is its ability to affect someone’s perception—including your own! If you look good, you will feel good, and that will be reflected in the way you carry and present yourself in a sticky situation. If you can handle these opportunities with poise and positivity, chances are that your peers will grant you the respect and authority you deserve. Stand up tall and wear your powerful look with pride. Plus, there’s no better way for a woman to excel in her career than to look fabulous while doing so.

Blogger Allie Lochiatto writes for her site, Allie Wears, and for thredUP.com, an online and offline consignment and thrift store with handbag and workwear options.

