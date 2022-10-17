The Perks of Going Green

Going green is more than a personal endeavor. In many ways, lowering our carbon footprint can aid in our collective contribution to solving issues like the ones we’ve recently seen with Hurricane Ian and the war in Ukraine. Julien and Kiersten Saunders (@richandregular) share several ways to curb our use of natural resources—and save money while doing it.

Climate change is often seen as a threat to the planet and our collective well-being, rather than to the smaller sphere of financial security. Those worries often focus on rising health, housing and education costs, among others. But increasing sustainability is not only important to our long-term financial well-being; it comes with some tax benefits as well. From cars to home improvements to solar panels, Julien and Kiersten discuss the tax benefits provided under the Inflation Reduction Act, which are available to consumers who make changes in their households.

Check out the full episode below or on Apple podcasts, and never miss another episode by subscribing to SUCCESS podcasts today!