I’ve never been a breakfast person. Well, at least not since I outgrew Cookie Crisp—the kids cereal that was literally just a bunch of tiny chocolate chip cookies in a bowl, with milk poured on top.

There’s just not time for it when you’re in the kinds of rushes I find myself in, trying to shower, shave, get dressed and feed the dogs all within a 15 minute window before rushing out the door to make it to the office almost on time. I’ve always heard it’s the most important meal of the day and, you know, “breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a peasant.” But who’s got time for that? I would love to meet the person who, after morning meditation, journaling, yoga and family time, also finds a spare hour to create a perfect egg white frittata with whole grain toast and a cup of Earl Grey. Do you know how early you would have to get up to do all of that? Yesterday. That’s how early.

But I found a workaround on a vacation a couple of years ago in Costa Rica, where the fruit is always fresh and juicy, and the people are happy and live forever. This is an ode to the smoothie: the perfect breakfast shortcut for people in a rush.

It’s as simple as can be. Toss a couple big spoons full of Greek yogurt into a blender, along with frozen fruit—you can buy bags of it at any grocery store. I also buy frozen kale and spinach to add into the mix. Pour in a little water to keep it from being too mushy, and blend for 10 or 15 seconds.

Serve in a travel mug, tie your shoes and go, with a full serving of fruit, vegetables and protein—a perfectly fine way to start any day.

