Given that every living thing on the planet grows older, the multi-billion-dollar anti-aging market seems more defeatist than helpful. But as wellness takes center stage, the goal of looking superficially youthful has turned inward in favor of longevity or making the most of aging via health. Scientific breakthroughs related to aging and longevity, such as epigenetic tests that determine your biological age by analyzing DNA and light therapy capable of regenerating skin and brain cells, sound like they’re straight out of a sci-fi movie.

“The new focus is not just life span but health span and actually reversing biological aging,” says Beth McDougall, M.D., co-founder of Jyzen. Jyzen is a bio-optimization center in Mill Valley, California. Today’s knowledge can “restore more youthful levels of energy production that stoke your metabolism. And maintain higher levels of growth factors and hormones,” she adds.

Media attention on longevity is skyrocketing. Recently, Zac Efron, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen invested in the life span-extending startup Tally Health, helping the company secure $10 million in funding. Turn on YouTube, and you’ll find CEO Bryan Johnson publicly attempting to reverse his biological age from 45 to 18, spending millions to keep it up. Bestselling books like The Telomere Effect: A Revolutionary Approach to Living Younger, Healthier, Longer, co-written by Elissa Epel, Ph.D., and The Longevity Diet by Valter Longo, Ph.D., offer science-backed research behind their methods of changing the way you age by increasing health.

Please note that before taking supplements or engaging in therapies or treatments, you should check for any side effects. Always speak with your physician to make sure it’s safe for you. Practice caution as well, as there may be non-FDA-approved ingredients in supplements.

Here are seven longevity-promoting practices and insights to keep on your radar:

1. Biometrics

Tracking your physical stats and measurements helps you expand awareness of how your body is functioning on a subtle level and helps identify areas where you may need intervention. According to Dr. Jonathan Leary, founder and CEO of Remedy Place, one of the most significant advancements in longevity “is the ability to understand and track our biomarkers in real time. We no longer need to rely solely on traditional research or external clinical evidence. Today, we can see what works for us individually, right as it happens.” Leary tracks his “biometrics with devices like [his] Whoop, smartwatch, bed and VO2 Max monitor.” He says that data is crucial for learning about himself, monitoring progress and setting specific goals.

2. Brain training

Neurobics (brain exercises) such as Breakthroughs International’s Brain Gym® program and Lumosity tap into the mind-body connection to keep you sharper and more focused. Surprisingly, your brain continues to adapt and change and doesn’t erode with age, according to Clarissa Silva, a behavioral scientist and the founder of C Silva Solutions LLC. “Our studies have shown that chronic worries and fears diminish prefrontal cortex activity, damage neurons, shrink brain areas and impair thinking,” she adds. She also says that continuing to learn new things helps you problem-solve as you age.

However, she warns against multitasking. Doing multiple things at once “has been shown to reduce productivity and contribute to our brain’s constant overstimulation,” Silva says. She adds that focusing on a single task and taking a break before the next improves the brain’s neuroplasticity.

3. Red light therapy

What began as technology to help plants grow in space later was found to be capable of accelerating healing in astronauts’ wounds. Today, red light therapy has evolved into a widely used longevity tool. Research from the National Library of Medicine shows that red LED light creates a reaction linked to energy production in cells’ mitochondria, which speeds healing and may increase collagen production, improve skin texture, lessen fine lines and red spots, reduce acne and stimulate hair growth.

Leary is a strong advocate for red light therapy. Red light therapy is of the treatments that Remedy Place offers. “Initially, my primary focus was on using red light therapy to support hair growth,” he says. “But I quickly observed improvements in my sleep, skin and overall circulation, which truly amazed me…. Over the past year, red light therapy has become an integral part of my regimen, and I’ve noticed a huge difference.”

Keep in mind that red light therapy works only on certain concerns, such as skin texture and appearance. Infrared light penetrates deeper to address pain, inflammation and more. Sometimes, the two therapies are offered in combination to increase healing effects.

4. Exercise

Along with the boundless health benefits of aerobic exercise, more than six months of exercise may increase your telomere length. Telomeres are proteins that are located at chromosomes’ end. Longer telomeres associate with a longer life span.

According to Silva, research suggests that “high blood pressure plays a significant role in the risk of mild cognitive impairment, vascular dementia and even Alzheimer’s disease. Those who are undiagnosed and untreated are at a greater risk of irreversible damage to the brain. Aerobic exercise for at least 30 minutes per day helps reduce the burden of many chronic diseases. It also subsequently helps the brain generate new neurons.”

5. Diet

While Longo promotes a “fasting-mimicking diet,” McDougall’s advice concerning eating for longevity takes a different approach. She suggests consuming foods with a high “life force” quotient. “Strive to eat at least five servings of vegetables and up to two servings of fruit daily,” she says. “The main focus of your diet should be consuming adequate protein…to maintain your muscle mass and muscle health as you age.” Getting enough protein can also help with collagen production and brain health.

McDougall also encourages consuming healthy fats and one daily serving of a starchy, unrefined carb, as well as avoiding seed oils.

6. Gut health

According to Dr. Inna Melamed, a gut health specialist and the author of Digestive Reset, science shows that your gut microbiome plays a crucial part in longevity. One way to improve your gut microbiome health, according to Melamed, is by upping your intake of fermented foods low on the glycemic index, such as “pickled vegetables, sauerkraut done right, fermented coconut yogurt and fermented natto.” And high-fiber foods like “beans, legumes, pomegranates, cranberries and cruciferous veggies.”

7. Supplements

Sifting through the choices for supplements can be daunting. There’s everything from collagen, vitamins and aminos to nutritional support. Astaxanthin is a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to help stave off photoaging (premature aging from sun exposure) by reducing skin damage caused by UV rays. Resveratrol has also been linked to slowing the aging process and preventing age-related diseases.

McDougall favors supplements that “supply minerals in their most bioavailable form and those that promote healthy mitochondrial function. My go-to products are Manna Vitality, Mitopure® and magnesium L-threonate.”

For a holistic approach, we connected with licensed acupuncturist and founder of Integrative Healing Arts Tsao-Lin Moy, LMT, C. SMA, who favors the benefits of fungi. “Mushrooms have been part of Chinese medicine and folk medicine for thousands of years,” Moy says. These adaptogenic superfoods also support your gut health, and “reishi, turkey tail, maitake and shiitake are shown to have cancer-fighting properties.”

Moy also cites a study on lion’s mane, which has been found to help form new neurons and strengthen memory. She suggests using “blends of mushroom mycelium powder that can be taken daily or added into a beverage or on food.”

8. Moving into the future

With all the new research emerging, the future of longevity looks promising. Scientists are even on the cusp of discovering how to configure T cells (white blood cells) to target the adverse effects of aging. While the promise of extending healthiness and vitality is exciting, be careful to take your time and investigate which options are safest for your needs.

One crucial thing you can do right now that often goes missing from longevity protocols is “investing time and energy in friendships and relationships through healthy routines and experiences,” Leary says. He personally makes a point to pair his daily self-care and exercise practices with people he loves and cares about.

