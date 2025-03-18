With the new year now in full swing, many busy people are looking to maintain ambitious resolutions that likely include reference to either getting in shape, losing weight or just finally becoming more fit.

Moreover, there is an ever-growing body of evidence and studies that indicate adding daily exercise can not only help people live longer and healthier lives, but may also help them be happier and more productive.

In fact, a study says that adults who worked out two to four times more than the recommended amount of vigorous physical activity—about 150 to 299 minutes per week—were found to have 21%-23% lower risk of all-cause mortality. And according to Mayo Clinic, exercising can help ease the symptoms of depression and anxiety.

But the age-old dilemma is just how to turn those well-meaning and healthy intentions into reality—especially when most people have now returned to the office and need to juggle competing priorities such as running a busy household, raising kids and allocating enough quality family time to ensure that no one feels left out.

There’s a famous saying, “the devil is in the details,” and the details of exercise and getting fit can confound even the best of us. Fortunately, we can tap the expertise of personal trainers, nutritionists and fitness experts for sage advice on how to make the leap from couch potato to the best shape possible.

What does a realistic fitness plan look like?

Following a plan in life is perhaps a helpful route to success, and that holds true for fitness as much as anything else.

Fitness plans should begin by taking into account your schedule, fitness level and resources, says Chris Pruitt, personal trainer and founder of Workouthealthy.com.

Kim Perry, a certified personal trainer at Kim Perry Company, agrees. “A realistic fitness plan means looking at your life and putting one in that can truly fit you. For example, if you’re a new mom, an hour run every day is not realistic. A 20-minute at-home workout is reasonable, so that’s the kind of plan you would need,” she says, adding that it helps to “look at your life and see what you can add in.”

“[You should make] sure your plan matches your goal,” says Adam Levy, a certified personal trainer and boot camp instructor at American Fitness 24/7 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

He also adds that if your goal is to gain muscle, you should prioritize a plan that allows for progressive overload [increasing intensity or weights with each workout] of your muscles in addition to finding a time to work out that fits your schedule and will allow you to stay consistent.

James Rodgers, a certified running coach and endurance sports expert, suggests that instead of trying to implement an idealized version of a fitness plan into your life, you should aim for a fitness plan that works with your actual schedule and energy levels.

He also advises to be certain any plan has built-in flexibility for life disruptions, like those that can occur within a young family—to start gradually to build sustainable habits and to make the plan specific to you and your current fitness level and ability.

What are some examples of fitness plans?

While fitness plans will vary by individual, there are many basic plans that can be followed easily by most people.

For example, Josh York, certified personal trainer and founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ, suggests two to five mini cardio sessions a week (up to 30 minutes of walking, biking, jogging, etc.); strength training twice a week (using bodyweight exercises like lunges, squats and push-ups); and yoga for mental clarity, flexibility and recovery, while also allowing adequate rest days for your body to recover from the week and avoid burnout.

Pruitt says, “A plan for someone working two jobs or a new parent might focus on short, high-impact workouts, like 20-minute strength circuits or bodyweight exercises at home, that can be done during nap times or lunch breaks.”

Stephen Sheehan, a certified personal trainer at BarBend, advises that a fitness plan for someone who isn’t active and needs to lose a significant amount of weight might look like this:

“Eating in a calorie deficit based on their body weight and target body weight. Hitting 0.8-1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. Full-body strength training two to three times per week, plus two to three days of cardio with a mix of HIIT [high-intensity interval training] and steady state [elliptical or stationary bike].”

He adds that someone looking to add muscle mass might want to eat in a caloric surplus, aiming to get at least 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight, followed by a “push/pull/legs or body-part split training four to five days a week, with one full rest day.”

Dr. Chris Mohr, fitness and nutrition adviser at Garage Gym Reviews, advises that for those short on time, a plan might include three 20-minute sessions per week of brisk walking or HIIT, along with 10 minutes of bodyweight strength exercises at home.

Another option might be to break up movement throughout the day, like doing bodyweight exercises or stretches during breaks at work.

Levy suggests that using upper/lower body split routines can be very helpful for busy people, like those working several jobs or new parents. This plan basically groups upper and lower body exercises into specific days of the week and alternates days to allow for enough rest time.

Stephanie Finkel, a 67-year-old fitness enthusiast who has thousands of followers on TikTok, created the online coaching app “I’m Senior Strong,” which is designed to help older women learn strength training in an effort to reverse the effects of age-related muscle loss and osteoporosis. She creates programs that target major muscle groups for 40 minutes, three times a week, using dumbbells. She advises to start with workouts that allow you to learn proper form, build confidence and then increase the weight you are lifting. “Make time for exercise, even if it’s just 15-30 minutes,” she says.

How realistic are these workout/fitness plans? Are they achievable?

Many fitness experts agree that realistic fitness plans tend to align with a person’s overall goals and lifestyle. Mohr says that many of his plans are realistic because they don’t require a gym, expensive equipment or lengthy time commitments.

“They can be done at home, outdoors and in small chunks of time, making them flexible for busy lifestyles. They’re achievable because they’re built around your daily schedule and start small. Setting manageable goals, like walking 5,000 steps a day, only taking the stairs when available or doing three sets of push-ups or squats, makes it easier to stay consistent. Plans that feel doable and ideally are stacked with other daily habits, are more likely to become long-term habits,” he says.

Sheehan says realistic plans should be based on someone’s goals, but also flexible. “For example, someone may not have enough time to go to the gym five days a week, so you can get around that by increasing the intensity of their workouts if the frequency can’t be met.” In addition, he says achievable results can be attained by focusing on a few basic factors such as nutrition, cardio and strength training.

Asked about realistic plans, York advises to start with shorter workouts and build momentum over time to help avoid burnout. “You don’t want to overdo it, because you’ll quickly become exhausted and may lose motivation to keep going. Committing to just 20 minutes a day is way easier to keep up than trying to fit in long, intense sessions.”

He notes that what makes a fitness plan achievable is its adaptability. “Most people are juggling a variety of responsibilities at once, and when you’re doing all that juggling, it’s important to be able to find time… to focus on you, even for short intervals.”

York suggests that new parents could squeeze quick workouts in while a baby naps or go for a walk with the stroller to move their bodies and get some fresh air. For others with tight schedules, he says that shorter 10-minute bursts of exercise throughout the day might make sense. “Small, consistent actions lead to big changes over time.”

Eating to support fitness goals

For nutrition, Sheehan says to focus more on food quality and food choices, such as eliminating ultra-processed foods and sticking with basics like meats, eggs, fruits and veggies.

“If you want to gain weight, eat more of those whole foods. If you want to lose weight, reduce your calories but still stick to mostly the same foods, as they provide the best nutrient profile and are better digested by your body,” he says.

Trista Best, a registered dietitian at The Candida Diet, says that batch cooking, “the process of preparing large quantities of food at once and storing them for later consumption,” is the way to go.

She says, “Batch cooking saves time by allowing individuals to prepare multiple meals at once, which can be reheated and eaten throughout the week.”

“When preparing meals in bulk, it can be easier to control portion sizes, which is important for weight management. By having healthy, pre-prepared meals on hand, busy professionals are more likely to make healthy food choices and avoid the temptation of unhealthy fast food or vending machine snacks.”

What kind of results can people expect to see with these plans, and how long might it take to see those results?

Pruitt says, “Results will vary depending on goals and starting points, but for most people, energy, mood and stamina start to noticeably improve within a couple of weeks to a month. Visible changes, such as fat loss or the addition of muscle, begin to occur at about six to 12 weeks with constant effort. And most importantly, even small changes—improved posture, improved sleep—are wins that tend to motivate one further.” Levy concurs, saying that it could take six to eight weeks to see some progress and “three to six months for serious gains.”

Mohr also says that results will vary by person, and that most people will notice better mood, improved energy levels and less stiffness. He adds that over several months, people can expect improved strength and endurance, as well as possible health improvements such as improved blood markers or healthier body composition. He shares, “Results come with consistency, even if progress feels slow at first.”

