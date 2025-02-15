Our lives are busy, but even the most harried schedules provide blocks of time for autopilot. Commuting, exercising and doing chores around the house are opportunities to let ideas marinate and the mind wander. Not so coincidentally, these are some of the most popular times that listeners tune in to podcasts, which studies have linked to mental health benefits, improved listening skills and personal growth.

Podcasts, like audiobooks, stimulate mental imagery and help strengthen your imagination. Tuning in to any podcast is a brain boost. But why not turn up your personal development a notch by tapping into the ideas, knowledge and stories that can improve your quality of life? A good podcast can be your ticket to advancing your skill set and growth mindset. Here are five to get you started.

For Creativity

Hosted by David duChemin

Average length: 15-30 minutes

The creative journey is fraught with obstacles—self-doubt, motivation, mental blocks, dry spells, perfectionism, burnout, boredom and so much more. Simultaneously, creativity is part of the human experience. Problem-solving, personal expression and self-discovery work together, fueling culture and our relationships with the world. Author and photographer David duChemin knows a thing or two about the creative process. A Beautiful Anarchy is a collection of 80 bite-sized soliloquies bringing compassion and honesty to the joys and struggles of the creative life. DuChemin is the main character, and each of his episodes fuels inspiration, resolve and even self-forgiveness in the many dimensions of creativity.

For Financial Freedom

Hosted by Jamila Souffrant

Average length: 30-45 minutes

In the podcast universe, finance is a juggernaut topic. Given that money is society’s lubricant for making things happen, financial literacy is a must-have, and a plethora of individuals are eager to prophesize their version of how to achieve it. But, be aware: Sharpening your relationship with money should feel empowering and freeing, regardless of your circumstances.

Enter Journey to Launch. Personal finance coach and author Jamila Souffrant combines cheerleading and personal experience with expert guests whose strategies and specializations cover the entire financial gamut—increasing income, paying off debt, optimizing taxes, savings strategies, student loans and more. Sprinkled among the experts are regular people with stories of how they overcame significant financial challenges. At a time when most Americans are struggling with debt and savings, Souffrant’s approach is equal parts helpful and inspiring. Join Souffrant’s “Journeyers” and progress down the path to your version of financial freedom.

For Reclaiming a Connection to Nature

Hosted by Stefan Van Norden

Average length: 25-40 minutes

Through Nature Revisited, filmmaker Stefan Van Norden demonstrates that nature is not a place one visits but rather a place that is inherently part of one’s existence. His guests will change the way you see the world, from the roads we drive to the plants in our yard to the trees along an urban sidewalk. This natural take on our modern lifestyle is of utmost importance as countless studies spanning years of research link human health to interaction with nature. Blood pressure, stress and anxiety, circadian rhythms, happiness and even pain management can be dramatically improved with simple connections to the natural environment. Growing your knowledge and awareness is how you can achieve it.

For Scientific Knowledge

Hosted by Alie Ward

Average length: 1-2 hours

Success often requires landing in the right field of study, and Ologies excels at letting you know what’s out there. It is, quite frankly, mind-boggling. Daytime Emmy Award-winning science correspondent and Ologies host Alie Ward embodies the quest for the curious. In addition to appearances on multiple science shows, Ward is a culinary host who also volunteers at a natural history museum. Her expertise is a window into the diversity of scientific knowledge and a sampler plate of the bizarre, intriguing and important. Listening to Ologies will kick-start your sense of wonder about the world, and with it, curiosity, exploration and problem-solving. It’s your ultimate source for interdisciplinary cross-pollination. Fascination is guaranteed.

For Health and Wellness

Hosted by Dan Harris

Average length: 5 minutes-1.5 hours

Looking to return a little spring to your step? American journalist Dan Harris has overcome his personal demons to achieve a more productive and fulfilling life, and he’s channeled his experiences into a bestselling book and celebrated podcast. What sets 10% Happier apart is its dizzying array of topics that break any formulaic approach to achieving the elusive happiness goal. Harris effectively and respectfully shares the channels that can lead to happiness and, equally important, those that don’t. The 10% Happier podcast is your auditory guide to feeling better in just about every aspect of your life.

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2025 issue of SUCCESS© magazine. Photo courtesy of DukiPh/Shutterstock