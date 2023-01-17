Testing Your Courage Daily with Scott Simon

Scott Simon decided to do one new thing every day for a year to test his courage. His first challenge? Singing in front of a busy restaurant. He had been afraid to sing in public for 35 years but says that finally doing it changed his life.

“I almost levitated back to my car,” he tells Brilliant Thoughts host Tristan Ahumada in this week’s episode. “I felt powerful, free, joyous. It was this indescribable mix of emotions.”

A Facebook post about it went viral and kicked off the Scare Your Soul movement, where people challenge themselves and others to push through their fears. Action is the antidote to apathy, anxiety and so many other things that keep us in a downward spiral, Simon says.

He explains how to distinguish between real fear and toxic fear, and how to find the courage to step into the unknown. Simon also discusses how curiosity leads to connection, and the power of having an accountability partner.

Scott Simon created the Scare Your Soul movement, learn more and find challenges and quizzes at scareyoursoul.com. His book is also called Scare Your Soul.

