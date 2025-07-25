Tesla’s Retro-Futuristic Diner Serves up Smart Marketing by Immersing Consumers in the Brand

Tesla is well known for sparking consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs), and now, the company wants to try its hand at creating immersive food and entertainment experiences for its customers with the first Tesla Diner.

After years of planning, Tesla finally unveiled its first Tesla Diner in West Hollywood, California, on July 21. This inaugural location features over 250 seats across two stories for guests to dine, two 66-foot LED megascreens to watch movies and special features on, 80 Supercharger stalls and a slew of retro-futuristic merchandise to commemorate the experience.

The diner feels quite futuristic with EV-inspired, modern design elements and giant screens, but mixes in nostalgia by filling the menu with retro diner classics like burgers, waffles and apple pie with ice cream.

If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.



An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2025

Ultimately, the Tesla Diner is a place where you can not only charge your vehicle, but also grab dinner, catch a movie and mingle with other EV owners. If the West Hollywood location is successful, Elon Musk stated on X that the company will launch more Tesla Diners “in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long-distance routes.”

Is the Tesla Diner just a gimmick to sell more Tesla EVs?

At first glance, the Tesla Diner appears to be a giant ad for Tesla, with the company’s lightning bolt printed on cups and containers and even stamped on the waffles. However, it seems like the space is designed and marketed as an ecosystem perk for existing EV owners, similar to how Apple and Samsung tech owners have exclusive ecosystem features like AirDrop, AirPlay, Universal Clipboard and auto-switching, and App Continuity and advanced health features on Galaxy Watches, respectively.

The Tesla Diner isn’t just for Tesla owners. All 80 of the Supercharger stalls are available to all EVs compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which many automakers plan to switch to in the next few years, with adapters available for older EVs. Some non-Tesla EVs are available now with NACS ports, like the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5, but the list of NACS-compatible vehicles likely won’t be long until 2026 and beyond.

That said, you don’t even have to own an EV to experience the Tesla Diner. You won’t get to experience fast charging powered by neat solar canopies shading the parking spaces, but you can certainly grab a burger, watch a movie and walk away with a T-shirt if you want.

The first Tesla Diner is a step in the right direction, branding-wise

Some brands have a much easier time branching out with different products. For example, there are multiple forms in which you can enjoy Reese’s and countless collaborations between Reese’s and other brands, like Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, General Mills and more.

But for an EV brand? What else can an EV brand do besides create merch adorned with its logo and hope that die-hard fans like the brand enough to purchase merch? That said, EV brand Rivian outlined plans to build multiple retreat-like charging stops in major destinations, with lounges, food stores, and even test-driving classes to help people pass the time while waiting for their vehicle to charge.

Like Rivian, Tesla has smartly recognized that the food and entertainment industry pairs extremely well with one of the only downsides to EV charging: time. EV charging is cheaper, less smelly and more eco-friendly than gas, but there’s no denying how much longer it takes to charge a car versus filling it up with gas, especially when we’re talking about a battery at 10% versus an empty tank.

If more locations are added across the country, a Tesla Diner will be especially attractive for those on road trips who need to pass anywhere from 45 minutes to over an hour before their vehicle is ready to hit the road again. Even locals may prioritize going to a Tesla Diner over another restaurant simply because they can multitask and charge their vehicle and dine at the same time.

The grand opening of the first Tesla Diner in West Hollywood appears to have been successful, with Business Insider reporting a “crowd that at times circled the block.” YouTuber Everyday Chris also caught these massive lines on camera and took followers along to look inside and try out some food. Hopefully, this much interest despite its surprise opening signals future success for these innovative charging diners.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com