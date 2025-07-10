Teens Are Hitting a Freeze in the Summer Job Market. These 4 Workarounds Can Help Them Break Through

The U.S. hiring freeze isn’t just affecting adults; it’s giving teens the cold shoulder too.

The teen job drought

USA Today reports a sharp slowdown in teen summer hiring this year, with fewer positions and fewer applicants than in recent years. Following the pandemic, there was a hiring frenzy that welcomed teenagers looking for work. However, that frenzy has simmered down, leaving many teens without any work opportunities.

Experts say youth unemployment is reverting to pre-pandemic rates. Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas projected that teens would gain 1 million jobs between May and July, but that’s the lowest number since 2010.

Summer gigs offer numerous benefits for teens, including helping them avoid harmful activities, such as alcohol and substance abuse. Research shows that working teens can help boost the economy, reduce crime rates, and support family relationships. It also gives teens a sense of dignity and value, while helping them understand the importance of work and being financially independent.

4 workarounds if your teen is keen on clocking in…

For teens hungry for work, there is hope. Challenger, Gray & Christmas recommends teens look for nontraditional income streams.

Consider entrepreneurial opportunities. “Teenagers who have not had much luck in the traditional job market may want to take a more entrepreneurial approach, offering their services as lawn mowers, dog walkers, baby sitters, etc.,” Challenger reports.

Apply for positions with typically high turnover. The firm also suggests teens consider jobs with “higher-than-average turnover.” Roles like cashier, server, camp counselor, dishwasher and barista are all excellent options for young workers.

Apply to become brand ambassador on social media. In this modern landscape, teenagers can repurpose their social media, becoming brand ambassadors or influencers to generate revenue. This contemporary avenue can prepare them for a business landscape that increasingly relies on social media engagement.

Take on a volunteer role or internship. When all else fails, volunteer opportunities and internships can be productive placeholders. While they don’t generate income, they can provide teens with the other benefits of working and help them build their resume so they’re more prepared to step onto a career path.

Perks of putting teens on your payroll

One of the top reasons employers should be excited to hire teenagers is that many of them are eager to work. The hiring cooldown means those hunting for employment are the most driven and determined.

If you give someone their first job, you get the opportunity to shape their work ethic. Teens haven’t developed poor work habits yet, so you can set a positive tone for their entire career. You’ll be shaping the next generation of professionals, giving young people the tools to be successful instead of stalled.

Hiring teens can also build community goodwill. Staffing your business with young people can simultaneously boost the economy and help the community thrive.

Some states even offer tax credits for hiring teenagers. Part-time teen workers also don’t require benefits, saving you more money without sacrificing staff.

Whether you need help for the summer or a creative, excited worker, giving new talent a chance to prove themselves can benefit your business, their future and your entire community.

Photo by BearFotos/Shutterstock