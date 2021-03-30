SUCCESS Stories Episode 33: Laugh a Little with Michael Jr.

To Michael Jr., “Success is knowing what you are called to do and doing it every day.” For him, it’s sharing laughs and helping people find laughter in their own lives. Our guest is Michael Jr., comedian and keynote speaker, who has made appearances on The Today Show, Oprah and Jimmy Kimmel Live, among others. In this episode, you’ll hear Michael Jr. discuss how life imitates comedy. Your circumstances are like the setup of the joke, and it’s up to you to turn those into positive outcomes.

Ready to find some perspective on the punchline that was 2020 and use that perspective to propel you in the future? Take a listen!

