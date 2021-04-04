Success is progress

If you’ve followed along in the pages of SUCCESS for very long, you know we believe success is a journey, not a destination. Given the recent organizational changes at SUCCESS, it’s fair to say our journey is just beginning.

You’ll surely notice the evolution apparent in this issue. It’s a starting point. It’s a chance to unite the thought leadership that has sustained the magazine for 124 years—people like our fifth-time cover guy, Tony Robbins—with the big thinkers who will help define the years to come. To understand how SUCCESS will serve you moving forward, you must read the introductory profiles of our new CEO Glenn Sanford and President Don Hobbs.

You’ll also notice a rearranged structure within the magazine. This issue and those to come will be organized into “chapters” that emphasize the topics upon which we hope to inform and instruct you—People, Hustle, Lifestyle, Entrepreneurship, Sales and Marketing, and Money. These chapters are led by an Editorial Board, which is still growing, and already includes Lifestyle Editor Kindra Hall, Entrepreneurship Editor Rory Vaden, People Editor Tristan Ahumada, and our Money Editors, Julien and Kiersten Saunders. They will drive our content forward in print, at SUCCESS.com, via our expanding podcast family and at the new social hub we hope you’ll join: Achievers.SUCCESS.com. There you can interact with all of our editors and growth-minded people just like yourself.

Let me say right now that the evolution of SUCCESS is likely to continue beyond this issue. Progress is not a straight line. But if you keep at it, you’ll be proud of where you end up.

That’s been our philosophy since 1897.



This article originally appeared in the May/June 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by @liampozz/Unsplash

