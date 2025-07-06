Kyle Kuzma: A Force to Be Reckoned With in Basketball and Beyond

Kyle Kuzma has made his mark as a dynamic force both on and off the court. A standout forward for the Milwaukee Bucks and an NBA champion with the Lakers, he’s known for his versatility, leadership and championship pedigree. But his ambitions reach far beyond basketball.

As the co-founder of WON Group, Kuzma has carefully built a diverse portfolio that spans fashion, sports, food and consumer goods, prioritizing innovation, authenticity and long-term impact. He chooses business ventures that align with his values to ensure that his influence extends beyond traditional endorsements.

Philanthropy is just as central to his mission. Through the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, he is dedicated to empowering single mothers and their children—a cause that’s deeply personal to him, having been raised by a single mother himself. The foundation provides financial assistance, educational resources and community programs to create meaningful opportunities for families in need.

Whether he’s dominating on the court, shaping industries or giving back, Kuzma’s success is driven by purpose, vision and a commitment to leaving a lasting impact.

SUCCESS: What has driven you to expand your influence beyond basketball, and how do you approach building a brand off the court?

Kyle Kuzma: I’ve always seen basketball as just one part of my journey. The game has given me an incredible platform, but my long-term goal is to build something lasting beyond it.

I approach brand-building the same way I approach my game: with authenticity and intention. I’m not looking to just put my name on projects—I take a hands-on approach in creating and shaping each opportunity I’m involved in. Every venture I align myself with reflects a personal perspective and a bigger vision. The focus is on pushing culture forward, challenging the status quo and building things that have real impact.

S: What is your philosophy when it comes to identifying and investing in opportunities, and how do you ensure that these ventures align with your core values?

KK: For me, it’s always about alignment. If something doesn’t feel authentic, I’m not doing it. I look for opportunities that are innovative, culturally relevant and impactful.

My focus is on investing in businesses and brands that are pushing boundaries—whether that’s in fashion, sports or consumer products. It’s also about the people behind them. I partner with founders and teams who have a clear vision and the drive to execute it and aren’t afraid to have a strong perspective.

S: WON Group recently launched BAA, a brand deeply rooted in Will Smith’s iconic Bel-Air Academy. How do you approach the intersection of design, product and cultural influence in a project like this?

KK: Our work with WON is all about storytelling and creativity, and BAA embodies that. We wanted to create a brand that feels premium but also carries a deeper message of confidence, individuality and ambition. The design process was intentional—every detail, from the fabric to the silhouette to the fit, was chosen to reflect that balance between classic and contemporary.

Beyond the product, it’s about impact. We’re building something that resonates with people who see fashion as more than just clothing—it’s a statement. It’s a reflection of where they come from and where they’re going.

S: Your partnership with Major League Volleyball seems like a natural extension of your commitment to innovation. What excites you most about the potential of MLV, and how do you see it reshaping the landscape of women’s sports in the U.S.?

KK: WON Group is a founding partner of MLV, and through this role, I’m excited to contribute to the creative vision of Major League Volleyball. Our collaboration is about more than launching a league—it’s about building a cultural movement that celebrates and elevates women’s volleyball in the U.S. and globally.

Volleyball is already one of the most popular sports worldwide, but MLV is setting a new standard by giving elite women athletes the platform, resources and visibility they deserve. We’re merging creativity with operational excellence to create an experience that engages players, fans and communities in a way that hasn’t been done before. This is about legacy and lasting impact, and it’s a cultural shift that’s long overdue.

S: You’ve been outspoken about your stance against the commercialization of tunnel fashion in the NBA. Can you talk about why authenticity and artistry matter so much to you and how this perspective plays into your other business ventures?

KK: Tunnel fashion started as a raw outlet for creative expression, but over time, it’s become overly curated and transactional. I wanted to bring it back to what it’s supposed to be: an authentic reflection of yourself and personal taste.

That same philosophy carries into everything I do. Whether it’s investing or building brands, I aim for it to stay true to my unique perspective. I’m not interested in trends or just doing what’s popular—my priority is to push things forward in new ways and with a clear purpose. Creativity and self-expression should always come first, and I look for that to be reflected in everything I build.

S: Can you share a couple of standout companies you’re particularly excited about and what makes them unique or aligned with your long-term vision?

KK: I love investing in businesses that solve everyday problems in a smart, creative way. Pretzelized is a perfect example—it’s a simple concept, but they’re elevating it with great branding and a fresh approach to a classic snack. Rocket Carwash is another one I’m excited about because it’s bringing innovation and accessibility to a service that everyone uses.

Both of these brands align with my vision—unique, scalable and relevant. When identifying new investment opportunities, I look to be part of businesses that not only make sense financially but also add something new to the way people experience everyday life.

S: What drives your passion for giving back, and how do you decide which causes to focus on?

KK: My commitment to giving back comes from my own upbringing. I was raised by a single mom who worked tirelessly to give me every opportunity, and I know firsthand how much the right resources and mentorship can change a kid’s path.

That’s why the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation is focused on uplifting single moms and their kids—whether it’s through education, resources or mentorship, we want to provide real support to families in need. For me, it’s about creating opportunities for the next generation and making sure kids, no matter their circumstances, have the tools and confidence to chase their dreams.

S: As you look to the future, how do you envision your legacy evolving, and what would you like it to say about the impact athletes can have beyond their respective sports?

KK: I want my legacy to be about more than just basketball. I hope people see me as someone who took risks, challenged the norm and created opportunities—not just for myself but for others. Athletes have so much influence, and I hope my journey shows that we can use our platforms to shape industries, shift culture and uplift others along the way.

