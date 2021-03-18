Speak Clearly with the Right Type of Facemask

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us in different ways, but mask mandates have presented special concerns for professionals who rely on clear, concise communication. Our Brand Success Spotlight features Safe ‘N’ Clear’s president, Dr. Anne McIntosh, and Anne’s daughter, Sophia Puckett, to discuss how their clear masks are improving quality of life for a number of vulnerable populations and the community at large.

For more on Safe’N’Clear, visit SafeNClear.com.