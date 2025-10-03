The Solo Entrepreneur Boom: Why Americans Are Embracing Independence in Record Numbers

Around the globe, a new class of entrepreneurs is emerging. Often working solo, these individuals are combining ambition with accessible technology to create businesses that are lean, fast and digitally driven. Their progress points to a broader shift in how new digital economic opportunities are being shaped in the 21st century, thanks to artificial intelligence and the expansion of low-cost online tools.

29.8 million solopreneurs contributing $1.7 trillion to the U.S. economy

The U.S. is home to 29.8 million solopreneurs, whose collective output adds $1.7 trillion to the economy, equal to 6.8% of total activity, according to the most recent Census Bureau figures. Freelance professionals in creative and digital fields make up a significant portion of the solopreneur landscape, with some of the most popular areas including graphic design, web development, writing, marketing, consulting and coaching.

Starting a business used to mean hiring staff right away, but that is no longer the norm. The SBA reports that now over 80% of small businesses in America have no employees. According to Gusto’s 2025 report, solopreneurs often choose this model because they prioritize independence and flexibility. The wave is being driven most strongly by women—who now represent the majority at over 50%—and immigrants, who make up 14% of new solopreneurs.

A September survey by Right to Start revealed that Americans overwhelmingly believe that everyone should have a fair shot at starting and growing a business, with 94% agreeing. Small business owners are widely admired, with 90% of respondents viewing them positively, while 73% feel the same about entrepreneurs. Large companies, by comparison, don’t inspire quite as much enthusiasm, with only 46% viewing them as favorable.

Being your own boss: The top reason 54% of entrepreneurs go solo

Asked what motivated them to launch solo businesses, 54% of Gusto’s respondents said the chance to be their own boss, and 53% pointed to flexibility in scheduling.

For many new business owners, the appeal of going solo is as much about lifestyle as it is about profit. Solopreneurship offers a rare kind of autonomy: the freedom to choose projects that align with personal passions, set one’s own hours and craft a career on individual terms rather than conforming to the demands of a traditional office.

Solopreneurs have the freedom to set their own pace, deciding how and when to work. Operating without employees keeps businesses nimble, while AI technology acts as a high-speed assistant, managing routine processes and allowing founders to focus on shaping ideas and refining strategy. In the early stages, this combination of autonomy and smart technology gives entrepreneurs significant leverage, allowing them to bring in collaborators or specialists when the business is ready to expand.

The rise of artificial intelligence has further amplified this advantage. A single founder can now run a business that functions like a small team of specialists, reaching customers across the country, or even globally, from a laptop. Smart tools handle marketing, customer service and operations, while streamlined logistics and access to contract labor allow solopreneurs to scale quickly and efficiently without the overhead of a traditional team.

When solo entrepreneurs decide to bring in additional expertise

While keeping operations lean can help businesses get off the ground, many solopreneurs choose to ditch their one-person operating model at a certain point. Back in 2015, OpenAI’s Sam Altman told Greylock that while solo founders can gain significant advantages by starting alone, he guesses that most major tech companies introduce a co-founder within the first six months, and for good reason.

“We’ve funded a number of solo founders that have gone on to be successful. Although in all of those cases, they got a co-founder at some point after we funded them,” he said. However, he noted, it’s better not to have a co-founder than to have a bad co-founder.

Bringing in the right co-founder or additional team members helps distribute responsibilities, allowing the founder to focus on vision and strategy rather than getting bogged down by day-to-day operations. When businesses expand and customer needs grow, extra support ensures skills are used efficiently, and specific expertise becomes critical to continued success.

The generation that wants to build its own career path

For many Americans, starting a small business today isn’t just about earning a living—it’s a way to take control of their careers, pursue personal passions and design work that fits their lives. Digital technology, AI and global platforms allow a single founder to manage everything from marketing to logistics, turning ideas into reality and connecting with customers around the world.

Among the next generation of innovators, 62% of Gen Zers say they plan to start or potentially start their own business someday, drawn by the promise of independence and the ability to turn ideas into viral impact. As technology and AI streamline business creation, solopreneurship is emerging as a major trend, giving a generation unprecedented control over how they chase their dreams.

Photo by amenic181/Shutterstock