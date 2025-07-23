Nearly Half of Working Americans View an Active Social Media Presence as a Career Risk

According to a new study released by The American Staffing Association, workers have differing views on whether social media helps or harms one’s career. 44% of working Americans think an active social media presence is more likely to hurt their career rather than help it, and this hesitation towards social media in a professional setting isn’t a surprise. Social media behavior, whether from today or 10 years ago, can lead to repercussions in the workplace.

However, this hesitation isn’t felt through all age groups. As the first generation to be raised alongside social media, Gen Z workers have a more favorable view of social media: Just over half of individuals age 18-28 believe an active social media presence has helped their careers. This number dwindles through the generations, with 44% of Millennials, 28% of Generation X and just 20% of Baby Boomers believing social media can help their careers.

It’s not a myth—employers look at your social media

Social networking sites have become a must-view for employers, with 70% of employers using social media to help research candidates during the hiring process. Of the employers that use these platforms, 57% reported finding content that led to them not hiring an applicant.

The social media sweeps don’t stop once a candidate is hired. Nearly half of employers report using social media to research current employees, and approximately a third of employers found content online that led them to reprimand or fire an employee.

Some basic dos and don’ts for maintaining a professional online presence

The thought of employers scrolling social media looking for reasons to pass on a candidate can feel daunting, but the biggest red flags are the easiest to avoid. No matter what field you’re in, no employer wants to see a candidate posting offensive content or badmouthing previous jobs. Avoiding offensive content should be simple. Don’t post any photos, comments or captions with offensive language or commentary about a person’s gender, religion or race.

Jason Thatcher, professor of organizational leadership and information analytics at the Leeds School of Business, conducted research to see if polarizing political topics also affected the job search process. He found divisive political stances may indicate to an employer that the candidate could be difficult to work with. If your personal social media is filled with politics, Thatcher recommends making your accounts private.

Candidates that consistently post complaints about their previous workplaces, bosses, coworkers or customer interactions could also be creating social media presences that work against them. While this could seem like a harmless way to blow off steam, posts like this can reflect poorly on the company you work for, and in turn create issues at your current job or in future job searches.

So, how can employees make social media work for them? LinkedIn has over 1 billion users worldwide, and is one of the easier platforms to start building your professional presence. Many users post about current work projects, highlight a new skill they’ve learned, or feature other work-centered content.

If you would like to step beyond LinkedIn, consider creating a personal brand through Instagram, Facebook or X. If you’re creating a professional social media account, Indeed recommends devising a plan to create and post cohesive content and setting aside time to engage with other accounts.

Curating your social media presence thoughtfully could mean the difference between employment and unemployment. Always be cautious and aware of how your social media behaviors may reflect on you personally or professionally. When in doubt, remember to avoid controversial topics and ask yourself whether what you’re posting, commenting on or liking will serve you or others.

Photo by MMD Creative/Shutterstock