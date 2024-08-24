Struggling With Sleep? These Hotels Can Help

When was the last time you had a good night’s sleep? The CDC recommends that adults between ages 18 and 60 get at least seven hours of sleep per night. However, a 2022 Gallup survey found that one in three American adults don’t get enough sleep.

James Maas, Ph.D., a psychologist and sleep researcher, says that sleep quality is the most important determinant in predicting longevity. He adds that a lack of sleep “causes lowered immunity to disease, reduced concentration [and] critical and creative thinking, lowered productivity, poorer quality of work and even reduced athletic performance.”

The growing trend of sleep tourism

The tourism industry has picked up on this, with hotels curating services to help increase the quality and quantity of sleep for their guests. Sleep tourism involves a range of services and amenities designed to help travelers achieve better sleep. These can include specialized beds, soundproof rooms and sleep-inducing spa treatments. A 2024 survey by Skyscanner showed an increased interest in sleep tourism, with sleep ranking as the top activity on American vacation agendas.

“The term ‘sleep cruise’ has received [a significant] uplift in Google searches within the last three years… reflecting cruisers’ desire to restore their sleeping habits on board… Customers are increasingly drawn to the quality of the sleep environment on cruise ships,” explains James Cole, founder and CEO of Panache Cruises.

Sleep tourism isn’t just a fad. A report from HTF Market Intelligence predicts that demand for sleep tourism will continue to grow.

Christopher Norton, CEO of Equinox Hotels, says it makes sense that people want to prioritize their sleep more. “Sleep affects every organ and is often the first self-care ritual to experience disruption when we travel,” he adds.

If you’re struggling with sleep or are curious about a travel experience that prioritizes sleep, here are some hotels and resorts that put an emphasis on a good night’s sleep:

Equinox Hotels in New York, New York

Norton feels so strongly about sleep that Equinox Hotels is now known as “the [hospitality] brand that owns sleep,” he says. The hotels offer what Norton calls a “360 experience,” with temperature-regulating natural fibers, sound and light pollution control and a Sleep Well dining menu. Spa treatments like the Spa Wave Table provide harmonic resonance therapy, offering the equivalent of three hours of sleep in 30 minutes.

“We [even hosted] our inaugural Global Sleep Symposium this June to bring the world’s top sleep experts together with our community to continue to explore and innovate on this topic,” Norton says.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami, Florida

Another brand that has built a reputation for its sleep tourism is Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Tammy Pahel, vice president of spa and wellness operations at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, says that she has seen a growing demand for sleep-focused programming both during and after the pandemic. “Guests and spagoers were continually requesting sleep-focused programming and ways [to] truly unplug and reset,” she says. This demand led to the Sleep Well Retreat, a multiday program designed to reset circadian rhythms and improve sleep health. She says that the retreat has been steadily increasing in popularity since its launch.

The Sleep Well Retreat offers a four-night stay in a luxury apartment with a Bryte Balance™ smart bed, which optimizes sleep with real-time adjustments. The program also includes a floating bath in 800 pounds of Epsom salt and touchless wellness treatments like VEMI therapy, which combines sound resonance, full-body vibration and infrared to create a deep state of relaxation.

Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

Park Hyatt New York’s Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite is another sleep sanctuary for sleep-focused travelers. It features an AI-powered Bryte Balance™ smart bed that pairs “calming, sleep-inducing audio with soothing [mattress] motions.” The suite also includes a Vitruvi Essential Diffuser with a “signature “Sleep” essential oil blend,” Le Labo bath salts, sleeping masks and sleep-related literature.

The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, Colorado

“Sleep is one of the main cornerstones [of] our health and wellness program because without good sleep, the other components don’t work as well,” says Marcus Coplin, ND, medical director at The Springs Resort. “Good sleep is so rare that actually creating a vacation experience that centers on obtaining quality rest and rejuvenating sleep is a true luxury.”

The Springs Resort’s sleep program educates guests on the facets of a good night’s sleep and allows them to experience it firsthand. The program features geothermal water-centric wellness activities, such as hot spring soaking and spa treatments, sleep-promoting foods and nature-based activities. A specific guide on using the waters as part of an optimal evening ritual enhances the overall sleep experience. The resort also includes a signature sleep amenity tray with bedtime snacks and aromatherapy options.

Domes Zeen Chania in Crete, Greece

Domes Zeen Chania is another luxury resort that has embraced sleep tourism through its Sleep Recovery Package, which caters to busy professionals and wellness enthusiasts. “Guests seek some special sleep experiences to escape stress and improve the quality of their sleep,” says Domes’ signature SOMA Spa Consultant Ioannis Charalambous. The resort’s package features a personalized sleep environment with blackout curtains, soundproofing and adjustable mattresses. Additional amenities include a pillow menu, aromatherapy with soothing scents like lavender and chamomile, and treatments intended to induce sleep, such as deep tissue massages and reflexology. Tailored yoga classes aim to reduce stress and enhance pre-sleep relaxation.

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in Champillon, France

Approximately two hours from Paris, Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa has partnered with French beauty brand AIME to bridge sleep and holistic beauty. The Royal Sleep Experience includes AIME’s Sleep and Glow Kit with a sleep mist and melatonin-based drops, an in-room meditation box, a satin sleeping mask, luxurious linens and a soothing menu at Le Bellevue featuring a “Sleeping Beauty Mocktail.” The package even includes a candle massage designed to improve sleep quality.

And what about travelers who can’t go to one of these hotels? Dr. Maas has a few recommendations to get better sleep, such as keeping the room temperature between 65 and 67 degrees for a better night’s sleep. He also recommends booking a room on a higher level away from stairs, elevators and vending machines.

“Ask for a room with an eastern or southern exposure for more morning sun,” he adds. “Pull the drapes at night to block city light and reduce noise. Pack clothespins to hold them closed in case they don’t overlap.”

Photo by oatawa/Courtesy of Shutterstock