Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient, Discusses Equal Leadership & Closing the Gender Gap

Breaking barriers and building networks, Shelley Zalis is on a mission to close the global gender gap—well before the 134 years projected by the World Economic Forum. As the founder and CEO of The Female Quotient, she has created the largest global community of women in business, uniting over 6 million women across 100-plus countries and 30 industries through media, workplace solutions and the signature FQ Lounges at major conferences worldwide.

A pioneer in online market research, she sold her company, Online Testing Exchange, for a reported $80 million, becoming the first female chief executive of a top 25 research company. Today, she’s dedicating her “leadership legacy” to rewriting the rules of the workplace so everyone can thrive. Redefining what it means to lead, she tackles taboo topics, champions conscious leadership and proves that equality isn’t just a conversation—it’s a commitment to action.

Q&A with Shelley Zalis

SUCCESS®: From being the “only” woman in the room to building The FQ Lounge™, what key moments sparked your shift from personal success to systemic change?

Shelley Zalis: I was the only female CEO among the top 25 market research firms. It wasn’t just isolating—it was a wake-up call. Instead of letting it hold me back, I used it as fuel. I pioneered online research, but success alone wasn’t enough if women in business were still seen as the exception, not the norm. After selling my company, I realized I had a bigger mission: to build the community of support I never had. Why should women have to work twice as hard to succeed in a system never designed for them? Instead of fitting into the old rules, I decided to rewrite them. That’s why I created The Female Quotient—to change the equation and build workplaces where everyone belongs, thrives and leads.

S: What were the biggest challenges in building The Female Quotient, and how did you overcome them?

SZ: Breaking into male-dominated spaces wasn’t easy. After selling my company, I joined a board—23 men, two women—and watched as they discussed my employees like chess pieces. When I teared up, I was told, “There’s no room for emotion in the boardroom.” My heart knew that was wrong. That moment fueled my mission: to champion empathy in leadership. Because compassion and care aren’t weaknesses—they are the most essential leadership skills.

When I was invited to the World Economic Forum, the message was clear: “You might not feel welcome.” My head said, Why go? My heart said, You must. So, I created The FQ Lounge™—a space where women are seen, valued and equal. Today, our lounge is a must-visit destination in Davos [Switzerland] and conferences around the world, proving that when women have a seat at the table, we don’t just join the conversation—we change it.

S: What does true workplace equality look like, and how can businesses make real change?

SZ: Equality isn’t a dream—it’s a decision. Companies that lead in equality don’t just talk about it—they take action. It’s not about optics; it’s about business strategy. If your workforce—especially your leadership—doesn’t reflect the customers you serve, you’ll fall behind in innovation, product design and talent engagement.

• Ensure equal opportunity. To attract and retain the best talent, companies must build workplaces that truly represent their customer base.

• Treasure what you measure. Track pay equity, promotions and representation—not for compliance but for accountability. Fair and equal treatment must be a nonnegotiable.

• Don’t fix women—fix the system. The workplace was designed for a different era. It’s time to redesign it for today’s workforce.

• Redefine leadership. Leadership isn’t about gender—it’s about conscious leadership. The best leaders prioritize inclusivity, innovation and impact.

• Create a culture of belonging. Employees must feel seen, heard and valued—not just included, but truly respected.

This isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s a smart business [decision]. The most successful companies aren’t waiting for change. They’re choosing to make it happen.

S: How do you balance immediate impact with long-term legacy?

SZ: I don’t wait and watch for change—I make it happen. Legacy isn’t about what you leave behind—it’s about what you create every day. Through The FQ Lounge™, we bring conscious leaders together to turn conversations into real action.

But here’s the reality:

• The World Economic Forum predicts it will take 134 years to close the gender gap. But why should it take that long?

• We created the internet in 25 years.

• We sent men to the moon in 10.

• We developed a COVID vaccine in one.

Gender equality is the only UN Global Goal that a Fortune 500 CEO can achieve within their leadership tenure. They can’t fix climate change or end world hunger overnight—but they can close the gender gap in their workforce. With prioritization and a moon shot mindset, we don’t need 134 years. We can flip it in five.

S: What’s next for The Female Quotient, and what do you hope the world will remember most about your contributions to equality?

SZ: We’re just getting started. The FQ is focused on three key areas:

• FQ Lounge™—Bringing conscious leaders together across 30 industries, from tech and finance to sports and entertainment.

• FQ Media—What started as content and social media has exploded into a 6-million-strong community, making us one of the fastest-growing media businesses today.

• Transformation advisory—Partnering with Fortune 500 companies to build conscious leadership and embed equality into business strategy.

The legacy I want to leave is simple: a world where equality isn’t a goal—it’s a reality. Until then, we keep pushing forward.

S: For those striving to leave their own legacy, what advice do you have?

SZ:

• Know your “why.” Purpose is your North Star.

• Take action. Don’t wait for permission—own your power.

• Find your pack. Community fuels change.

• Use your voice. The most powerful tool you have is speaking up. Let’s stop waiting. Let’s start leading.

Photo courtesy of Shelley Zalis.

