days
hours
minutes
seconds
Left To Nominate a Changemaker—Apply Today!
Sign in

Quick Links

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

MORE

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Professional Development

How a Conversation at SXSW Changed the Way I View Business

BYDaymond John
UPDATED: September 30, 2025
PUBLISHED: October 13, 2025
BOOKMARK
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Win the Day Accelerator Course
Daymond John and Brandon Sawalich at SXSW

I’ve been to South by Southwest (SXSW) more times than I can count, and every time I walk through the busy conference center and crowded streets of Austin, Texas, I’m reminded why I keep coming back. It’s a melting pot of music, tech, media, innovation and bold ideas—exactly the kind of energy I thrive on.

This year was no different, except for one very meaningful twist. I had the chance to speak on stage alongside a good friend of mine, Brandon Sawalich, CEO of Starkey. Starkey is a global leader in hearing technology, expanding their devices beyond amplification to improve customers’ quality of life through an experience designed to affect all aspects of hearing and its derivatives in improving mental health. 

What does that all mean? Well, Brandon got to explain it to me on a big stage using phrases like, “The ear is the new wrist.” 

Now, Brandon had never been to SXSW before, but he told me he wanted to experience the culture and learning—while taking the opportunity to introduce his innovation. I said, “I know the SXSW team well! Let me show you what it’s all about.”

Tens of thousands of people come to SXSW to learn something new from the world’s top experts. And there I was, one of the speakers, learning from my friend. During that session, Brandon dropped a quote that’s been rattling in my head ever since. 

"SUCCESS Starter Kit" bundle in store offer

He said: “I always talk about challenging our ‘because.’ I will ask leaders and managers, ‘Why do we need to do it this way?’ The last answer I want to hear is, ‘Because that’s the way we’ve always done it.’”

That hit me hard. Because if there’s one thing that kills innovation faster than anything else, it’s comfort. It’s the belief that the way something has always been done is the way it should always be done. That mentality doesn’t leave room for growth, for disruption—or for vision.

Brandon and his team at Starkey are not just selling hearing aids. They’re selling the future. That’s what blew my mind.

In the same way that Apple in the 1980s wasn’t just selling computers—they were selling a new way of thinking, a new way of living—Starkey is doing the same with their mission of destigmatizing hearing aids by helping us understand that hearing is health. You may see it as a medical device; Brandon sees it as a tool for optimization—a fusion of best-in-class artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and smart tech that is helping people hear, connect and live better every day.

It’s that shift in perspective that draws me in. Because as entrepreneurs, creators and leaders, it’s not just about what we’re selling today. It’s about seeing what our product means for tomorrow. It’s about understanding that when we communicate our vision, we’re not just closing a sale—we’re opening minds.

The thing is, I’m still learning. I treat every stage I walk on to, every conversation I have as a classroom. And when I learn something valuable, I believe in passing on that knowledge. Because that’s how we all grow. That’s how we all become teachers.

So, the next time you’re pitching your product, building your brand or planning your next move—ask yourself, “Am I selling a thing, or am I selling the future?” Because once you start thinking like that, everything changes.

Stay hungry. Stay curious. And always challenge your “because.”

This article original appeared in the September/October 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Photo courtesy of Daymond John; ©Starkey/Courtesy of Daymond John

Daymond John is a dynamic speaker, founder and CEO of the global fashion brand FUBU, and star of Shark Tank who shares real-world lessons on entrepreneurship, branding and mindset. Through his consulting firm, The Shark Group, and his CEO Access mentoring programs, he empowers others to turn vision into action and build their own path to success.

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

5473 Blair Road, Suite 100
PMB 30053
Dallas, TX 75231

MORE

Copyright © 2025 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Copyright © 2024 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

Unlock the Latest Knowledge that Can You Help You Achieve More in Life with More Confidence

Print and Digital Options Available

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Oops!

You’ve reached your limit of free
 articles for this month!

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe
X

Unlock a fifth article for free!

Plus, get access to daily inspiration, weekly newsletters and podcasts, and occasional updates from us.

By signing up you are also added to SUCCESS® emails. You can easily unsubscribe at anytime. By clicking above, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Register

Get unlimited access to SUCCESS®
(+ a bunch of extras)! Learn more.

Let's Set Your Password

Oops!

The exclusive article you’re trying to view is for subscribers only.

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe