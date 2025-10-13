I’ve been to South by Southwest (SXSW) more times than I can count, and every time I walk through the busy conference center and crowded streets of Austin, Texas, I’m reminded why I keep coming back. It’s a melting pot of music, tech, media, innovation and bold ideas—exactly the kind of energy I thrive on.

This year was no different, except for one very meaningful twist. I had the chance to speak on stage alongside a good friend of mine, Brandon Sawalich, CEO of Starkey. Starkey is a global leader in hearing technology, expanding their devices beyond amplification to improve customers’ quality of life through an experience designed to affect all aspects of hearing and its derivatives in improving mental health.

What does that all mean? Well, Brandon got to explain it to me on a big stage using phrases like, “The ear is the new wrist.”

Now, Brandon had never been to SXSW before, but he told me he wanted to experience the culture and learning—while taking the opportunity to introduce his innovation. I said, “I know the SXSW team well! Let me show you what it’s all about.”

Tens of thousands of people come to SXSW to learn something new from the world’s top experts. And there I was, one of the speakers, learning from my friend. During that session, Brandon dropped a quote that’s been rattling in my head ever since.

He said: “I always talk about challenging our ‘because.’ I will ask leaders and managers, ‘Why do we need to do it this way?’ The last answer I want to hear is, ‘Because that’s the way we’ve always done it.’”

That hit me hard. Because if there’s one thing that kills innovation faster than anything else, it’s comfort. It’s the belief that the way something has always been done is the way it should always be done. That mentality doesn’t leave room for growth, for disruption—or for vision.

Brandon and his team at Starkey are not just selling hearing aids. They’re selling the future. That’s what blew my mind.

In the same way that Apple in the 1980s wasn’t just selling computers—they were selling a new way of thinking, a new way of living—Starkey is doing the same with their mission of destigmatizing hearing aids by helping us understand that hearing is health. You may see it as a medical device; Brandon sees it as a tool for optimization—a fusion of best-in-class artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and smart tech that is helping people hear, connect and live better every day.

It’s that shift in perspective that draws me in. Because as entrepreneurs, creators and leaders, it’s not just about what we’re selling today. It’s about seeing what our product means for tomorrow. It’s about understanding that when we communicate our vision, we’re not just closing a sale—we’re opening minds.

The thing is, I’m still learning. I treat every stage I walk on to, every conversation I have as a classroom. And when I learn something valuable, I believe in passing on that knowledge. Because that’s how we all grow. That’s how we all become teachers.

So, the next time you’re pitching your product, building your brand or planning your next move—ask yourself, “Am I selling a thing, or am I selling the future?” Because once you start thinking like that, everything changes.

Stay hungry. Stay curious. And always challenge your “because.”

This article original appeared in the September/October 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Photo courtesy of Daymond John; ©Starkey/Courtesy of Daymond John