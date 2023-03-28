Self-Healing Pain and Finding Inner Peace with Charles Clay

After incurring a catastrophic back injury during a snowboarding trip in 2008, Charles Clay felt hopeless. Time and time again, doctors told him that he would need to undergo surgery or he may never move the same again. Despite this daunting health outlook, Clay healed himself naturally—without surgery—using several therapies informed by modern medicine and ancient healing methods.

Speaker and author Clay joins host Karen Allen on her podcast, In the Details, to discuss all things healing. In the years since his shocking recovery, Clay has helped others understand and heal their aches and pains naturally.

Clay and Allen discuss neurokinetic pain relief therapy to treat trauma, emotional release techniques and healing our “sensory suits” by experiencing our feelings rather than running from them. Stored traumas block us from living our dreams—until we meet them, we can’t defeat them. However, with the right tools and by listening to your intuition, Clay advises listeners that “you don’t have to perpetuate suffering.”

Follow Charles Clay on Facebook and Instagram, and check out his Freedom From Pain coaching services on his website.

Want to support the In the Details podcast? Make sure to visit Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify, then rate it five stars and share it with your community! You can also stop by Karen Allen’s website.

Check out the full episode below or on Apple podcasts, and never miss another episode by subscribing to SUCCESS podcasts today!

**Opinions and claims made by a podcast guest are strictly those of the guest and do not represent the opinions or claims of SUCCESS Enterprises. No guest statements are a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen.