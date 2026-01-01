(formerly SUCCESS+)
The full depth of SUCCESS—unlocked.
AI coaching. World-class courses. Assessments that actually change how you grow. 129 years of wisdom, one platform.
How It Works
Take a test. Transform the platform.
Most platforms give everyone the same experience. Scholars learns who you are—then rebuilds itself around you.
Your Assessments
AI CoachingOrison coaches to your specific strengths and blind spots Content FeedArticles chosen for where you are, not what’s popular
GoalsMilestones built around what you actually need next
Your ProfileA living portrait of who you’re becoming
13+Self-Assessments
20+Courses & Microcourses
18Focus Sound Stations
10+AI-Powered Tools
129Years of Wisdom
This is what SUCCESS was
always building toward.
Get on the list. Be first in when we open the doors.
Everything you loved about SUCCESS+—reimagined, expanded, and personal.