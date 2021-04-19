rich & REGULAR Episode 03: Financial Literacy and Overcoming Hesitance
Finance is a big topic. We have a whole podcast on it! With all of the many terms, concepts and strategies, it can be daunting to start the journey to mastering good financial practices. Julien and Kiersten talk about their own journeys on the topic and offer some advice for the best ways to start out.
Resources:
- GameStop’s Wild Stock Ride Exposed Our Country’s Financial Illiteracy
- For most U.S. workers, real wages have barely budged in decades
- I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi
- Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki
- The Wall Street Journal Complete Money and Investing Guidebook
- Standard and Poors Survey on Financial Literacy
Julien and Kiersten Saunders are the Money Editors of SUCCESS. Their first book is set to be published by Portfolio in 2021.
