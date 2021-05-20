Revolutionary Motorcycle Helmet Technology
Riding a motorcycle is a thrilling activity, so choosing the right gear is important! Luckily, new technology provides a way to reduce effects of an impact and prevent injury in the event of a crash. Our Success Spotlight features KIRSH Helmets Co-Founder, President, and COO, Donnie DeVito and VP of Corporate Strategy Steve Piehl to talk about their company’s revolutionary helmet technology.
For more information about KIRSH Helmets, visit www.kirshhelmets.com
