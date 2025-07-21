It starts with a familiar Sunday-night feeling: the inbox begins to fill, the week’s commute looms, and a quiet dread sets in. For employees at companies enforcing return-to-office (RTO) mandates, that dread isn’t just about traffic—it’s about questioning whether showing up in person will really make a difference. Many leaders hoped that bringing teams back together would reignite collaboration and culture. But recent research suggests the opposite may be happening.

Studies from HR Brew and McKinsey show that blanket RTO mandates haven’t improved innovation or team connection, and in some cases, they’ve weakened morale and increased attrition. The issue isn’t just about where work happens, but how much trust and autonomy employees are given.

“Morale, culture, trust, I mean, all of it is eroded because it’s really about creating a meaningful employee experience…,” says Anu Mandapati, CEO of Qultured. “When we’re rigid, when we create these types of RTO mandates, that means that we’re not really focusing on creating an employee experience that’s actually benefiting employees.”

Here’s why return-to-office mandates aren’t boosting productivity and what organizations can do about it.

The gap between expectation and reality

Companies pushing rigid in-office mandates are seeing more resignations, particularly from women, senior staff, and top performers with in-demand skills. While some executives see return-to-office as a way to boost accountability, McKinsey’s research warns that too much rigidity may cost companies their most valuable asset: people.

Generational expectations are also at play. Many Gen Z and Millennial workers spent the early years of their careers proving they could deliver without the commute, the cubicle, or the 9-to-5. To them, flexibility isn’t a perk. It’s the foundation. So when companies pull that rug out from under them, it doesn’t feel like a culture reset but a step backward.

“I feel like I’m extremely more productive when I work from home on my work-from-home days, and I see it in the staff too,” says Brittany Truszkowski, COO of Grand Canyon Law Group. “We really try to measure results versus hours in front of a computer, and I think the staff appreciates it.”

Why flexibility beats rigidity

If rigid mandates feel outdated, that’s because they are. The smartest companies aren’t just calling people back—they’re calling for nuance. Flexibility doesn’t mean chaos; it means intentionality. It means designing work models that make sense for the teams doing the work.

“I think we really need to be solving for creating meaningful connection and engagement…,” says Anu Mandapati, CEO of Qultured. “Providing that kind of support to really help integrate someone and feel connected, not feeling isolated, really made a difference, and that they were invested in me.”

Instead of blanket rules, companies leading the way are handing decision-making to the people closest to the work. Databricks, for instance, focuses on “moments that matter”— like project kickoffs or offsite planning — rather than arbitrary office quotas.

What works across these case studies is simple: clarity, collaboration, and trust. Companies that clearly communicate why they want people in person, invite feedback, and give teams room to adjust—those are the ones retaining top talent and fostering real collaboration.

Flexible work, done right, isn’t about appeasement. It’s about performance. It’s about giving people what they need to deliver their best work without burning out.

Finding the balance

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, and that’s precisely the point. Leaders who default to rigid policies often miss the opportunity to create workplace environments that work for everyone. The best results aren’t coming from mandates; they’re coming from conversations.

“The key is to ensure…active executive engagement and a…. rebranding of what they do and how they do it…,” Carter advises. “The way to ensure this is active executive support…and alignment, HR-backed policy and procedure, and really emphasizing… employee autonomy, wellbeing, and performance.”

Mandapati echoes the importance of listening and clarity during culture shifts. “This is really about listening to what employees need, and…making sure that it is a continuous strategy—not a one-time, one-and-done listening tour…,” she says. “When you’re clear in that communication, it’s really going to be helpful for people to actually feel that they’re listened to, that they’re valued, and know that we can actually shift as we need to.”

This isn’t about abandoning offices—it’s about reimagining their role. When leaders prioritize intention over obligation and view flexibility as a strategic asset, they don’t just hold onto talent—they unlock it. Because at the end of the day, great work doesn’t come from where people sit. It comes from how empowered they feel to do it.

Photo courtesy of Face Stock/Shutterstock