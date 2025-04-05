80 Respect Quotes to Show Regard For Yourself & Others 

R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Aretha Franklin boldly told us all what it meant to her in her hit song. Yet, the ideal extends well beyond a catchy tune and one artist’s interpretation.

The word respect has many different meanings and applications. You can possess self-respect, show others respect and expect the same in return. You can also have respect for your work, your spirituality, your environment—and many other things in life.

For the most part, it boils down to treating others, as well as yourself, with consideration. This can include actions such as being mindful of what you say, understanding different perspectives, being honest and setting clear boundaries.

To dive further into the principle and how it impacts us all, we’ve gathered a list of thought-provoking respect quotes. These words empower us to cultivate self-respect, as well as respectful relationships with everyone we encounter, from coworkers to spouses to the barista handing us our morning coffee.

Empowering Self-Respect Quotes

An overarching attitude of respect—and a life filled with it—begins with respecting yourself. Self-respect means holding true to your values and morals, setting boundaries and knowing your worth. This mindset helps us build resiliency and form healthier relationships. The following quotes further emphasize the importance of self-respect and the impact it can have on our lives.

“Self-respect permeates every aspect of your existence. If you don’t have it for yourself, you’re not gonna get it from anywhere.” —Michael Schiffer

“If you want to be respected by others the great thing is to respect yourself. Only by that, only by self-respect will you compel others to respect you.” —Fyodor Dostoyevsky, The Insulated and Injured

“Self-respect is to the soul as oxygen is to the body. Deprive a person of oxygen, and you kill his body; deprive him of self-respect, and you kill his spirit.” —Thomas S. Szasz, The Second Sin

“Character—the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life—is the source from which self-respect springs.” —Joan Didion

“The gentleman, then, is the man who is master of himself, who respects himself, and makes others respect him.” —Henri Frederic Amiel, Amiel’s Journal

“Perhaps the surest test of an individual’s integrity is his or her refusal to do or say anything to damage his or her self-respect.” —President Thomas Monson

“Our self-respect does not have a price tag.” —Nawaz Sharif

“Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect.” —A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“Self respect entails the expectation of friendship, love, and happiness as natural, as a result of who we are and what we do.” —Nathaniel Branden, Six Pillars of Self-Esteem

“When we lack self-respect, our relationships with others are temporary and fragile states of intimacy.” —Caroline Myss, Anatomy of the Sprit

“I respect myself enough not too allow anyone who treats me with disrespect further access to me.” —Jenna Banks

“Self-love, self-respect, self-approval, and self-worth do not equal self-ish.” —Mandy Hale, The Single Woman

Famous Quotes About Respecting Others

Treating others with respect is being courteous, acknowledging an individual’s worth, and valuing their differences and opinions. Most of us do this first and foremost because it’s the right thing to do to create a more positive, harmonious environment.

But secondly, we do it because of the Golden Rule; generally, respect earns respect. When you approach people fairly, with respect and empathy, they are more likely to reciprocate with that same kind of energy. Dive into the topic more with these quotes about respecting others. Use them as a reminder to show respect to everyone you encounter, whether it be in a relationship, with people at work or even just meeting a stranger on the street.

“You treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don’t know them, and even if you don’t agree with them.” —Michelle Obama

“I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me … all I ask is that you respect me as a human being.” —Jackie Robinson

“One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” —Bryant McGill

“A person’s a person, no matter how small!” —Dr. Suess, Horton Hears a Who

“It is so important to get respect for what you do and at the same time give it.” —Estelle Parsons

“The root of respect is not the full understanding of other people; it is the recognition of people’s non-negotiable humanity.” —OluTimehin Kukoyi

“Different people have different opinions, and it’s okay to respect all of them.” —Juan Pablo Galavis

“Be loyal to those who are loyal to you. And respect everyone, even your enemies and competition.” —John Cena

​​”I can’t control your behavior; nor do I want that burden… but I will not apologize for refusing to be disrespected, to be lied to, or to be mistreated. I have standards; step up or step out.” —Steve Maraboli

“Respect for the rights of others is peace.” —Bonita Juarez

“It’s very dramatic when two people come together to work something out. It’s easy to take a gun and annihilate your opposition, but what is really exciting to me is to see people with differing views come together and finally respect each other.” —Fred Rogers

“The respect you give others is a dramatic reflection of the respect you give yourself.” —Robin Sharma

Powerful Sayings About Respect

These famous respect quotes dig down to the root of the word itself. Singers, political figures and motivational speakers share their own definitions, calling it a “human right,” “a foundation of a stable way of life,” and a guiding principle. In simple terms, respect is treating yourself and others with dignity and kindness (at least, this is the definition you will find in most dictionaries). Yet these short statements also show its versatility and dual meaning as the basis for a happier, more successful life.

“Respect is the foundation of a stable way of life and the basis of a code of conduct.” —Dame Vera Lynn, Some Sunny Day

“You should never be surprised when someone treats you with respect, you should expect it.” —Sarah Dessen, Keeping the Moon

“No such state of morals is possible without the habit of respect; and there is no respect without humility.” —Henri Frederic Amiel, Amiel’s Journal

“We all require and want respect, man or woman, black or white. It’s our basic human right.” —Aretha Franklin

“Let Them reveal their true self. Let Them show you their lack of respect. And Let Me ask myself why I continue to tolerate it. You can’t control how others act, but you can control how you respond. That’s the power of Let Them.” —Mel Robbins

“Once you figure out what respect tastes like, it tastes better than attention. But you have to get there.” —Pink

“Openness, respect, integrity – these are principles that need to underpin pretty much every other decision that you make.” —Justin Trudeau

“A job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about dignity. It’s about respect. It’s about being able to look your kid in the eye and say everything will be okay.” —Joe Biden

“Life is short, and we should respect every moment of it.” —Orhan Pamuk

“If you are confident that something brings you joy, keep it, regardless of what anyone else might say. Even if it isn’t perfect, no matter how mundane it might be, when you use it with care and respect, you transform it into something priceless.” —Marie Kondo, Spark Joy

“Respect was earned, not demanded, but dignity was taught by example.” —Julie Garwood, The Prize

“Nothing is more despicable than respect based on fear.” —Albert Camus, Carnets

“I firmly believe that respect is a lot more important, and a lot greater, than popularity.” —Julius Erving

Kindness & Respect Quotes That Go Hand-in-Hand

Respect and kindness are two separate ideas that are often practiced side by side. Kindness can be viewed as a form of respecting people. It’s the quality of being friendly, caring and compassionate toward others. It stems from having respect for them and holding the belief that everyone’s wants and needs are important. The following quotes also touch upon the fact that both tie into the greater theme of love—for yourself and for others.

“Just imagine how different the world could be if we all spoke to everyone with respect and kindness.” —Holly Branson

“I’m only interested in being able to love the world, not to despise it, not to hate it and me, to be able to look upon it and me and all beings with love and admiration and great respect.” —Herman Hesse, Siddhartha

“Respect is an act of love that begins with yourself and it continues with everybody else.” —Don Miguel Ruiz

​​”Respect is sometimes just an attempt to understand. Respect is empathy. Respect is effort. Respect is love.” —Chris Perry

“Respect requires empathy, the capacity to anticipate and understand the feelings of others. It requires consideration.” —Deborah Norville, The Power of Respect

“It is never too late to be kind, polite, and a loving human being.” —Eddie Jaku

“Treat everyone with kindness, dignity, compassion and respect — irrespective of whether you think they understand or not. Never underestimate the power of the mind, the importance of love and faith, and never stop dreaming.” —Martin Pistorius

“Love is kindness, compassion, generosity, empathy, respect, understanding, forgiveness and sacrifice: the very best in us.” —Laurence Overmire

“We should respect all religions and just believe in peace, kindness, and harmony.” —Ananya Panday

“Don’t ever forget that you’re a citizen of this world, and there are things you can do to lift the human spirit, things that are easy, things that are free, things that you can do every day. Civility, respect, kindness, character.” —Aaron Sorkin

Respect Text Examples for Real Life

Quotes help us to define respect and its significance, but the following text examples put it into action. Especially now, in the digital age, the boundaries of respect can become blurred. Typically, in a real-life setting, things like proactive listening, body language, modeling behavior and consistency help to communicate respect and gain respect for yourself.

Online and in the setting of remote work, however, much of this is lost—and we must resort to words to convey our intentions. The following short quotes about boundaries and respect, written by SUCCESS® contributors, can help you to cultivate a mutually respectful atmosphere in the workplace and beyond.

“I value your expertise and respect your input.”

“Let’s set a precedent of respecting each other’s boundaries and time.”

“I will always treat you with maximum respect and I expect the same in return.”

“Always lead with a tone of respect, no matter who is in the room.”

“We will all realize more success when we work together and hold each other to a higher standard.”

“We need to keep our conversations respectful, even if we disagree.”

“When I have made my decision, I need you to respect it.”

“I respect myself too much to be talked down to or to be treated poorly.”

“I recognize your efforts and appreciate your dedication.”

“I will only entertain relationships built on mutual respect.”

Sayings About Respect in Relationships

One of the most important applications of respect is seen in relationships—whether it’s relationships with friends, family, romantic partners or coworkers. Respect for one another is a key piece to any successful bond as it helps you grow trust, healthy communication styles and shared empathy. In this space, both parties feel safe and valued. Learn what others have to say about respect in relationships with the following famous quotes.

“Friendship—my definition—is built on two things… Respect and trust. Both elements have to be there. And it has to be mutual.” —Stieg Larsson, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

“The bond / that links your true family / is not one of blood, but / of respect and joy in / each other’s life. / Rarely do members / of one family grow up / under the same / roof.” —Richard Bach, Illusions

“There are a few rules I know to be true about love and marriage: If you don’t respect the other person, you’re gonna have a lot of trouble.” —Mitch Albom, Tuesdays With Morrie

“If there is a sense of respect and belief among the people you work that is when good work is done.” —Ranbir Kapoor

“Show respect for those in power, but don’t follow them blindly.” —Christopher Paolini, Eragon

“Most good relationships are built on mutual trust and respect.” —Mona Sutphen

“Respect, then, is appreciation of the separateness of the other person, of the ways in which he or she is unique.” —Annie Gottlieb

“The more honor and self-respect among players, the greater the team.” —Frosty Westering

“When men and women are able to respect and accept their differences then love has a chance to blossom.” —John Gray, Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus

“Once you take care of people, people respect you.” —George Weah

“People are taught to treat others with respect; yet parents who do not show respect themselves produce children who become disrespectful adults.” —Caroline Myss, Anatomy of the Spirit

“In finding love, I think it’s important to be patient. In being in a relationship, I think it’s important to be honest, to communicate, to respect and trust, and to strive to give more than you take.” —Kina Grannis

Respect Quotes Foster Individual and Interpersonal Growth

Respect is a keystone for personal growth and positive relationships. It allows us to nurture our own self-worth and honor our boundaries. On the flip side, it can also help us approach others in a more compassionate manner, creating healthier connections.

The powerful respect quotes shared here remind us that respect isn’t just about words. It’s about actions and a dedication to valuing ourselves, as well as everyone and everything around us. When respect is seen as a priority rather than a choice, we create a more peaceful and fulfilling environment at home, at work and beyond.

Photo by PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock.