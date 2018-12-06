Read These 6 Books to Be Better in 2019

1. Are U OK?

A Guide to Caring for Your Mental Health

Regardless of your field, you may find yourself always trying to get ahead. You want that promotion. You want to build the next big thing, or make more money, or build your companies faster. And you may be willing to do it at any cost. The problem is that too many of us get so caught up in our professional growth and busy lives that we forget to take care of ourselves.

Morton’s book tackles the tough subject of mental health with detail and care. The licensed family therapist and YouTube personality offers helpful tips on warning signs when it comes to mental illness and explains what type of care may be needed when these signs appear.

Even if you don’t feel burned out, this is still a practical book that can help you recognize signs and symptoms early. Self-care is important and Morton explains why in this easily accessible book. (December; De Capo Lifelong Books; $20)

2. No Hard Feelings

Emotions at Work (and How They Help Us Succeed)

Past generations were raised to ignore their emotions at work. But Fosslien and West Duffy write that modern work requires an ability to effectively harness emotion. For leaders, they offer tips on how to be selectively vulnerable. They write about how small actions have the potential to have a significant impact in the workplace. And they explore the importance of taking a step back. “Few people look back at their lives and wish they had stayed at the office until 10 p.m.”

This book offers valuable advice in a unique way. The tips are split up into lists, do’s and don’ts and—because Fosslien is an illustrator of the webcomic Out of the Office—a lot of the book comes in charts, cartoons, and graphs, which makes all of the information very approachable. (January; Portfolio; $27)

3. How to Be Better at Almost Everything

Learn Anything Quickly, Stack Your Skills, Dominate

Pat Flynn thinks that people have for too long been taught that they need to specialize in one thing and become the best at it in order to succeed.

“You only need to be good or great—or at least fairly competent—at a few things,” Flynn, a self-described generalist, writes “and then combine those things to foster that uttermost creative quality within yourself.”

Diversifying your skill set seems like fairly obvious advice, but it’s advice many of us don’t act on. He offers five principles to becoming a generalist: 1) skill stacking over specialization, 2) short-term specialization, 3) the Rule of 80 Percent, 4) integration over isolation, and 5) repetition and resistance. Along with these tips, Flynn also shares examples of great generalists—including David Bowie, Mark Twain, Terry Crews and even Donald Trump—and explains what we can learn from them.

The advice Flynn offers can help you become a greater asset to your company, expand your talent base and make you better-rounded altogether. (January; BeBella Books; $22)