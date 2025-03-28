What Public Speaking Course Should I Take? A Detailed Guide

For many people, public speaking is an overwhelmingly daunting task that never feels easy, no matter how often we do it. So, if you have decided to take the plunge and start learning this skill, congratulations! You are already ahead of the majority.

Public speaking courses can be a great starting point in your learning curve, as they offer just the structured training that sets the foundation for becoming a better public speaker. However, with so many types of resources available—from in-person classes and workshops to online courses and personal coaching—choosing the right course or training can be a challenge in itself.

Fortunately, this article can help you decide what public speaking course is best for you.

Why Consider A Public Speaking Course?

A public speaking course can help you overcome stage fright and anxiety. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as the implications of being a good public speaker extend across your personal and professional life. Here are some benefits of mastering public speaking:

1. You Feel More Confident.

Public speaking reinforces confidence and vice versa. The ability to speak your mind in front of many people builds confidence. And the more confident you feel with an audience, the better you get at public speaking.

2. You Communicate Better.

Public speaking can help improve verbal and non-verbal communication skills—on and off stage. These skills come in handy in every aspect of your life, be it personal or professional.

3. You Can Stand Out At Work.

Being a good speaker helps you perform well in job interviews, give great presentations and be a good team leader. As a result, your presence is more pronounced, helping you stand out at work and grow faster.

4. It Helps You Be A Better Leader.

Public speaking is among the signature qualities of a good leader. Your voice is a powerful tool, and if you can use it to express your ideas and influence people’s minds, you can become someone people look up to and follow.

5. It Helps You Build Relationships.

From starting conversations and communicating properly to building trust and resolving conflicts, many habits crucial for sustaining healthy relationships come easy if you can speak properly in front of people.

The best part? Public speaking is an acquired skill. Even if you don’t feel comfortable talking to many people at once, structured training via a public speaking course can help you overcome your public speaking anxiety and be more confident.

Types Of Public Speaking Courses Available

To get the most value out of a public speaking course, choose the one that best suits your needs. Start with answering some important questions:

What are your goals?

Overcoming stage fright, improving storytelling skills, giving presentations or something else?

What’s your budget?

If you are looking for paid courses, how much are you willing to pay?

What’s your experience level in public speaking?

Are you a beginner with negligible experience? Or do you have a good base but want to improve?

What’s your preferred learning format?

Do you prefer flexible, self-paced courses or live lessons and in-person classes?

Once you are clear on these considerations, you can decide what public speaking course you should take. Here are the different types of courses available.

1. In-Person Public Speaking Classes

If you like the conventional way of learning, in-person public speaking classes might be your best bet. Some benefits might include:

Direct training with the instructor and fellow learners

Synchronous fixed-paced learning

Real-time doubt-clearing and hands-on activities

Public speaking classes can be best for you if you thrive on face-to-face discussions and immediate feedback or if online learning doesn’t work as well for you. Besides, you also get an ideal environment to practice your speaking skills and listen to fellow speakers.

2. Online Public Speaking Courses

Online public speaking courses offer the convenience and flexibility that so many prefer nowadays. With an online course, you can:

Practice at your pace

Learn from global, top-tier experts

Practice alone in the beginning instead of with peers

Platforms like Coursera, Udemy, LinkedIn Learning and edX offer loads of high-quality public speaking courses led by experts and experienced faculty from premier institutions. Many of these courses also offer dedicated discussion forums, and some allow direct interactions with instructors, so you can get your queries resolved without much hassle.

3. Public Speaking Workshops

Workshops are similar to in-person classes, except they usually last a few hours to a few days rather than weeks or months. You can expect a lot of focused training and other benefits in a short time, which may include:

Speech practices

Impromptu speaking

Practical group exercises

Networking opportunities with peers

Public speaking workshops are great for intermediate speakers who already know the basics of speaking in public. This setting might be more intimidating if you are starting from scratch. But if you want to improve on some aspects of your speaking skills, such as storytelling, audience engagement or spontaneity, you can learn a lot from these workshops.

4. Public Speaking Coaching

Hiring a public speaking coach goes one step ahead of in-person public speaking training, as you not only learn in real time but also:

Engage on a one-on-one basis with an expert coach

Get the coach’s full attention and focus

Get personalized guidance based on your individual challenges and goals

Personal coaching can suit you if you are preparing for an important speaking event and want focused personal guidance to learn quickly. Of course, learning from a public speaking coach may cost more than an online course, but it’s usually worth it if you can afford it.

How to Maximize Your Public Speaking Course Experience

Courses are not the only way to learn and get better at public speaking. Here are some other steps that can complement your learnings from a public speaking training:

1. Pick Up A Book.

Books are great budget-friendly resources for learning public speaking. If you are a self-motivated learner, public speaking books can help you learn in-depth theoretical insights on speaking skills—from basic principles and techniques to niche aspects like storytelling, presentation and persuasion.

Here are some great books on public speaking:

The Quick and Easy Way to Effective Speaking by Dale Carnegie

Confessions of a Public Speaker by Scott Berkun

TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking by Chris Anderson

2. Apply Your Learnings In The Real World.

Learning is just the first step of the process. So, go ahead and apply what you have learned in real life. For example:

Use structured speech techniques during your office presentations.

Include storytelling to keep your prospects engaged during sales calls.

Maintain a confident posture and body language on stage.

Use vocal techniques to sound professional during Zoom calls.

The more you apply your lessons in real-life scenarios, the better you truly learn them.

3. Engage With Your Instructor And Fellow Learners.

If you are attending in-person classes, make sure to engage with your instructor and peers. Ask away any doubts and actively participate in any discussions and exercises. You can also network with fellow learners and practice with them.

This will improve your speaking and active listening skills, which are essential for a good speaker.

4. Practice. Take Feedback. Practice More.

Here’s a spoiler: No courses, workshops, coachings or classes are enough to make you a good public speaker if you skip the most important step—practice. There is no upper limit to hit, only more scope for improvement as you keep practicing.

Focus on your audience and watch how they feel in your presence. Ask them for feedback and take in the silent feedback from their reactions and expressions. If your words are not having the impact you intend, adjust and improve.

Find A Public Speaking Course That Suits You

The best thing about public speaking is that you can learn how to do it. Now that you’re better equipped to choose which public speaking course you should take, you can start researching courses that will help you learn the right way.

Look for courses that focus on your specific learning goals and needs. However, once you zero in on a course and start learning, remember that practicing is the most crucial step. Practice alone with a mirror or speak in front of five people or 50. With time, your anxieties will fade away into oblivion, making way for confidence.

