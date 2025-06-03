How to Protect Yourself From Public Wi-Fi Hacks While Traveling

Summer travel season is about to heat up, and for many people that means not only spending more time on the road, but also logging into public Wi-Fi networks.

While the need to keep in touch (and post all your fabulous vacation pics) while away from home is real, modern travelers also need to be aware that there are unexpected dangers lurking across the shared World Wide Web.

“Whether in airports, hotels or train stations, travelers often seek out free public Wi-Fi to stay connected, but what many don’t realize is that public Wi-Fi comes with significant risks,” says internet security expert Eric Plam, chief revenue officer at SIMO. “Hackers can exploit unsecured networks to steal your personal or financial information—and resell it on the dark web for profit.”

Evil twin networks

“Evil twin networks”—which look like official public Wi-Fi connections but are actually fake hotspots set up with the same SSID (network name)—are one of the newest and more nefarious ways hackers are pilfering people’s personal info.

“Because the fake network has the same name and may even offer a stronger signal, unsuspecting users often connect to it without realizing it’s a trap,” says Plam.

These attacks are most likely to happen in places where people rely on public Wi-Fi, such as:

Airports and hotels

Conferences and events

Cafés and restaurants

Public transportation

Once you’re connected to an “evil twin,” a cyber attacker can intercept your data, track online activity and potentially steal personal information like usernames, passwords, banking details or sensitive emails. In some cases, they may even inject malware or ransomware onto your device.

Unfortunately, these dupes are really hard for the average person to spot. For example, you might be presented with “Free_Airport_WiFi” versus “FreeAirportWiFi” and to the uninformed eye there is no way to know which is legit.

7 smart steps to protect your private information

Fortunately, there are easy steps savvy travelers can take to ensure they’re safe when considering public Wi-Fi connections.

Here are seven ways to help keep your personal info protected the next time you need to log in while on the go:

1. Verify the network name with staff

Be cautious of networks with a stronger signal or duplicate names. When in doubt, Plam suggests you should always ask the venue for the correct network name because even a single letter could mean the difference between a safe connection or a hacker’s heyday.

2. Avoid public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions

It’s best to avoid checking your bank account, logging into your email or shopping online while on public Wi-Fi. “Sensitive tasks should be reserved for secure connections… public networks expose you to risks that are difficult to detect in real time,” says Plam.

3. Disable auto-connect on your devices

Many phones and laptops automatically reconnect to previously used networks—including rogue ones. By turning off auto-connect, Plam says you regain control of when and where you connect to the internet, thereby avoiding malicious duplicates.

Patches and updates to your device’s software fix known vulnerabilities in apps and operating systems that hackers frequently exploit. “Delaying updates can leave your device exposed,” says Plam. “Running the latest version of your software is one of the easiest forms of protection.”

5. Check for HTTPS before logging into a site

Always look for websites that have HTTPS before their domain name. That’s important because the “S” stands for “secure,” meaning it offers secure encryption between your browser and the site. “Never input login credentials or financial details on websites that lack HTTPS,” says Plam. “That ‘S’ isn’t just a letter—it’s a line of defense.”

A virtual private network (VPN) basically turns a public connection into a private one by encrypting your info, making it much harder for hackers to see your data—even on a spoofed network. This adds an extra layer of protection when signing into public Wi-Fi. “A reputable VPN acts as a protective tunnel,” says Plam, who also suggests you choose a service with performance optimizations to avoid any noticeable slowdowns (an occasional side effect of adding a VPN subscription to your device).

7. Use a personal hotspot instead of a public Wi-Fi connection

Many cellphone providers are now offering users personal Wi-Fi hotspot connections through their smartphones as part of their monthly service plan. Taking advantage of this personal hotspot option is one way to circumvent the hacking risks that come along with public Wi-Fi. Before you go on vacation, check to see if your phone includes a personal hotspot, or consider purchasing a plan with an external provider, and use that instead for your internet needs. “When you control the connection, you control the risk,” says Plam. “A personal hotspot is a powerful safeguard for travelers.”

Your digital data is worth dollars—guard it well

Finally, keep in mind that hackers aren’t just targeting you for entertainment purposes. There is big money to be made off your personal info.

In fact, stolen data is bought and sold on the dark web all the time. Plam says to remember that hackers are running a business and can regularly pull in anywhere from $10 for credit card details up to $1,000+ for full identity profiles (e.g., social security number, date of birth, email, etc.).

“Your digital identity is more valuable than most people realize,” says Plam “A few careless clicks on public Wi-Fi can give cybercriminals everything they need to exploit you—or sell your information to someone who will.”

Fortunately, you can fight back by using these tools to protect your private data—whether at home, on a plane or by the pool.

Photo by sturti/iStock.com